Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs Starting May 27 - June 2

It is Gemini Season, which means many people will look for more fun and enjoyment in their romantic lives, but for others, this time of year creates a desire for more. If you're looking for a deeper commitment, this week allows you to understand how what is meant for you can never be ruined. Although Gemini energy has a reputation for seeking out momentary joy rather than lasting fulfillment, it also is a sign that represents the duality that everyone possesses: a balance between what feels good in the moment versus what you know is right for you in the long run.

When you understand that achieving your long-term goals, especially in romance, may require you to be more mindful of what you choose in your day-to-day life, you can feel greater confidence that you are aligning with your fate and not against it. The energy of Gemini can help you understand what you genuinely want, which will be intensified as Jupiter in Gemini aligns with Neptune in Pisces, the enteral dreamer and optimist. Regardless of your romantic past or if you are currently in your ideal relationship, try to tune into what you have always dreamed of when it comes to love.

Honor your need for a healthy partner, consistency and a genuine connection that allows you to build your lives together. Nothing can ever ruin or deter what is meant for you, but you also must be in the place to ensure that the choices you are making are those that lead to the romantic fulfillment you are dreaming of. Let yourself believe in love again, and finally realize that what you’ve been waiting for has been waiting for you, too.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs the week of May 27:

1. Sagittarius

The confirmation you’ve been seeking in your relationship won't be found within your partner but within yourself. This idea of looking within and trying to trust your decisions more is what will allow you to take advantage of the incredible opportunities to deepen your relationship. You may be ready to take the next step toward marriage. As much as you are a wanderer by nature, forever seeking deeper meaning, you need to take that and invest it in yourself so that you can feel more confident in committing to your partner — or in attracting someone you know you can build a life with.

On Monday, May 27, Jupiter in Gemini will align with Neptune in Pisces to create an opportunity for expansion and abundance in your romantic relationship. Jupiter in Gemini will be moving through your house of relationships for the next year. Focusing on your long-term goals is incredibly important, especially as they relate to the type of home, relationship or family you have always wanted, which is precisely what Neptune in Pisces will highlight. Use the duality of Jupiter in Gemini to notice that you may have to play the long game in your romantic life, which also means not letting impatience or any momentary frustrations get the best of you. There is enormous potential to invest in the love and life you have always wanted, but be sure that you are committed to your dreams so there is no space for outside distractions.

2. Virgo

No matter how incredible your romantic relationship is, there will be times of challenges or hurt. It’s not the difficult moments that define your relationship but what you decide to do with them afterward. The act of repair in a relationship is crucial not just to continue to grow together but also to create a space of greater commitment. This means focusing on what you need to do or need from your partner to feel like there is a healthy sense of repair after a difficult time. Know where your energy is being directed so you can return to enjoying the love you’ve spent your whole life waiting for.

On Thursday, May 30, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will provide a space of healing, forgiveness, and release for any challenges or hurts you’ve experienced in your relationship. This is the universe’s way of cleaning the house before the next new moon, which will be on June 6 in Gemini. The Last Quarter Moon is a time that encourages reflection, so no more sweeping things under the rug and hoping they’ll just go away on their own. Instead, you are being guided to reflect on what has been weighing on you and affecting how you interact with your partner. If you’re single, this is a time to honor what you’ve been through. Experiences from the past may affect how you act when establishing a new relationship. It’s time to bring repair to your relationship and yourself as you prepare to forgive and let go of past hurts. Starting this week, you focus on all the romantic possibilities and love that surrounds you.

3. Scorpio

You must be so committed to your happiness that nothing can stand in the way of creating what you’ve always wanted a relationship and your life to be. While the sparks of chemistry can bring excitement, genuine love should also bring you joy, peace and fulfillment. There has been a shift within yourself recently where you have been prioritizing your happiness with greater commitment, and while you want to continue to progress your relationship or attract a new partner, you are no longer willing to settle for less than everything you’ve ever wanted. By refusing to settle, you are changing your vibration and allowing the universe to bring you the opportunities that truly honor your new perspective of life and what you deserve.

Mercury in Taurus will align with Saturn in Pisces on Monday, May 27, bringing in a romantic offer or communication that will allow greater joy, commitment, and the life you’ve been working to manifest. Mercury in Taurus governs your romantic sector, while Saturn in Pisces rules over marriage, happiness, and family matters. It's important to stay open to your conversations with your partner this week or your unexpected connection with a new potential love interest.

As long as you remain firm in your boundaries and continue to honor what you want to create for your life, you should feel secure and ready to take this new step in your romantic life. By realizing that love needs to be about more than just sparks or butterflies, you have been creating the foundation for a lasting connection that serves to make everything better, which is precisely what you deserve as well.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You can’t feel as if your wishes are coming true if they’re not coming from a place of truth. By letting yourself dive deep into what you actually want from a partner and relationship, you can begin to move more authentically, which is precisely what it is necessary to feel as if you’ve manifested the connection you’ve wished for. It can be challenging to be really honest with yourself about what needs to change in a current connection or in letting yourself follow your heart toward new love, but the only way you’re going to feel truly fulfilled by love is by ensuring that you’re being honest about what that means for you.

Jupiter in Gemini will align with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on Friday, May 31, bringing in opportunities for wish fulfillment in your romantic relationship — but only if you embrace the truth about what kind of relationship and partner you need. Pluto, the planet of transformation, is currently retrograde in Aquarius in your house of relationships, helping you dig below the surface to understand what love means to you and whether you feel you’re truly meant for a conventional relationship.

Let yourself bend the rules, take chances, ask your partner for what it is you want, and experiment with what feels right for you. Jupiter in Gemini wants to manifest your deepest wishes with luck and abundance. As Jupiter and retrograde Pluto meet together in the sky, you will have a profound opportunity to take a chance on creating the love that feels right for you, even if it looks different than what others may have. Let yourself be who you are so you can finally have the love that has always been meant for you.

5. Capricorn

The unexpected isn’t always something to fear but instead can be the very news you’ve been hoping for would arrive so that you could be launched into a new phase of your relationship and life. You’ve been focusing more on your personal life recently. While this hasn’t affected any professional success you dream of, it has allowed you to create a healthy sense of balance in your life by honoring your romantic relationship, family, or those close personal connections that mean the world to you. Taking time for love is never time wasted, and by letting yourself focus on what is most important to you, you’ve also changed your vibration, which will help draw new opportunities in your life.

On Friday, May 31, Mercury and Uranus will join together in Taurus and will bring in an unexpected offer or news regarding your relationship or family life — but there is no reason to fear, as this will be about greater commitment and joy. Mercury, the planet of communication, will combine its energy with Uranus, the great awakener, to help deliver an unexpected turn of events in your romantic relationship. While this might include a proposal, elopement, or pregnancy, it could also serve to help you experience greater love and joy in your romantic relationship. If you’re single, pay close attention to any texts or unexpected meetings you have, as it could also bring about an important new connection to your life. The energy of Mercury and Uranus is the universe’s way of helping you trust the process more and believe in the best possible outcome in any situation because you deserve to be surrounded by all the love in the world.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.