Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 13

Love takes courage, and if you need to borrow some bravery from the universe, you're in luck! The Moon will be in Leo for the first few days of the week, allowing us to show up in big ways for our partners — and ourselves. Let's see how a fire-sign Moon works for love and relationships beginning this Monday, by zodiac sign.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 13:

Aries

Happiness isn't always what you might expect it to be, Aries. Sometimes joy is releasing where you thought you should be and embracing where you are now. You can find joy in your day-to-day through romanticizing the little things in life. It's all about gratitude! Is there anything you might be taking for granted now? Reconsider that mindset and fall back in love with your life.

Advertisement

Taurus

It's all about love, Taurus, big, broad and wide. Family isn't just your blood relatives. You can also choose family from friends and other people in your life. Love is all about abundance. Today calls you to nurture the relationships in your life and be thankful everyone who has entered your life and made an impact.

Advertisement

Gemini

Love takes work, Gemini. There is a difference between something not worth taking on and the natural conflict that comes with being in a relationship. Everything worthwhile is uphill, so don't fear hard conversations or conflicts; the right person will work through it all with you!

Advertisement

Cancer

Love is all about balance, Cancer! You deserve nice things and to be well-prepared for the future. Today, you need to exercise discernment in navigating a happy medium. Look out for your future self and celebrate where you've come today. Big or small, there might be something you'd like to treat yourself with today—maybe a coffee or a new purse!

Leo

You are unique, Leo, and that is something to own. Confidence can continue to form when you release the notion that beauty exists in one form. Today challenges you to confront and challenge any beliefs holding you back from confidence and love. What makes you think you might not be worthy of both? You are.

Advertisement

Virgo

Virgo, you don't have to wait until a new month or season to start over after a breakup. Every day and every moment offers an opportunity to seize change and begin again. You may feel caught in a funk or spiral of many kinds; today, challenges you to assess what may be going wrong and do what you can to counter it. You've got this! You hold so much power in creating goodness in your life.

Libra

You can be single and happy. Sweet friendship awakens the soul to joy, Libra. Who are the people in your life who you walk away with a pep in your step after being with them? Today calls you to show your appreciation and reach out to schedule a meet-up with a friend, family member or someone you want to get to know better.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Respect is earned Scorpio. However, treating others with honor can be a baseline for you! How you treat others can reflect your standards for yourself versus what is in front of you. This can take intentionality, though. Compassion, understanding and kindness can be skills worked at just like any other. You may want to crack open a journal and reflect on how the person you wish to be.

Sagittarius

There is beauty in letting yourself be a beginner at something, even a new relationship. Don't let the fear of not being good stop you from potentially finding something you love or getting lost in a new activity. We all have to begin somewhere, and it demonstrates courage worth noting to try new things in all seasons of life. Is there anything you've been interested in trying? If so, how can you implement it sometime soon?

Advertisement

Capricorn

There is power in confiding in others, Capricorn. It is important to share with the right people, though. Know someone's character before sharing something hefty. Are they trustworthy?

Aquarius

To come to the mountaintop, you must endure the trek. Commitment is key, Aquarius. You will never reach all that is set out for you if you give up before you attain it. Remember, it gets hard before it gets easy. Today, you can decipher when you should quit and when you should push through. You've got this, Aquarius!

Advertisement

Pisces

Imagine you were living in the body of someone you love for a period of time; how would you take care of it? How would you be careful to return it to them? With this perspective in mind, how might you care for yourself, figuring you deserve the same respect and honor? Do so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.