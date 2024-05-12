Horoscope For May 13, 2024 — The Moon Enters Leo

The week starts with a boost of energy at the beginning of the day. The Moon will leave Cancer to enter Leo just after 6 a.m. EST. Leo is the sign of courage, strength and visibility. Monday can bring out our inner fortitude and strength. We have the drive and determination to do things and get recognized for our efforts. Power colors to wear during the Moon in Leo are reds and yellows. This is a great day for public speaking or being on stage in any capacity. Even shy zodiac signs will feel braver when in the limelight. Let's see how the Moon in Leo paired with the Sun in Taurus affects our daily horoscope this Monday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for May 13

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Find something that you enjoy doing. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of joy. This is a great day for going to a play or spending time in nature. If you love to do arts and crafts, create a Pinterest board with some fun ideas to pursue in the future. Look into classes in your community that you'd like to take that involve dance, recreational activities or the arts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep things simple. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of home. Enjoy being at your house today, and allow yourself some downtime. While it may feel like an ordinary day, setting your week up for success can be a game-changer. Stock the fridge with foods you like. Be sure that you have all the things you want to wear ready for the week. If you have items that need to be replaced, like a purse or wallet, shoes, or even a manicure, order a new one so you're looking great when you go out for meetings or whatever it is you have planned this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be brave and bold, Gemini. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of communication. This is a time to be open to saying what you really think and feel. When negotiating a contract, be honest about your terms and wants. You may need to find a middle ground, but being truthful can get you closer to what you desire instead of not. Journaling is a great activity to participate in today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you want it, see if you can make the item work within your budget. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of money. This teaches you to trust the universe's ability to meet you where you are. You may be in a place where you must act in faith to assume that the money will be there for an item you need. Today, you could be tested to see if your courage can push you to believe in your dreams.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Accept yourself for who you are. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of personal identity. Your authenticity can be a game-changer in a world where people hide behind a screen. You compel trust when you are unafraid to remain true to yourself in front of others. Today, even when it would be easier to pretend you like something or are OK with following the crowd, be the rebel if that's what is required.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Reconnect with your spiritual practice. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of spirituality. If you want to return to church, mosque, or a meditation studio, why not? Overcome the challenges that inhibit your time or stop you from fitting these goals into your schedule. Find an accountability partner or friend who wants to do the same so you can help each other reach this goal. Consider intermittent fasting or giving something up to help you clear your mind and become closer to your higher power.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Meet people. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of professional networks. Consider attending a meeting if you have a local Chamber of Commerce or other professional group that meets regularly. Make business cards to share with others. Start creating opportunities to get to know others in your industry. The X account you have? Start tweeting again. Take a small step toward activating your life professionally and see what happens.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Stand tall. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of career and social status. Respecting yourself is the first step toward having others do the same. You show people how you want to be treated. Create a personal mission statement and know your core values to surround yourself with people who are part of your tribe. Want to boost your visibility in the workplace? Volunteer to do something or pitch in and help a colleague. Write a few positive LinkedIn reviews for friends and submit them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's always great to learn new things. The Moon enters Leo, your higher education sector, and books are a great way to get new information without spending a lot. Use your library card to download digital books on your phone and read them on a train instead of watching TikToks. If you have always wanted to start your own edutainment blog or YouTube account, research how and order the supplies to get started.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some people can be super generous; you won't know until you ask. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of shared resources. This is a time to search for things you need from other places, such as banks, online personal loans, and potential investors. If you need to borrow something from family, like a tool, ask for it. Be willing to offer something in exchange for their help.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be sure this is what you want. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of commitments. This is a great time for you to stick to your promises. Don't be afraid to share what you're willing to do if you intend to satisfy your word fully. If you have limitations, and need to end a particular relationship or connection with a project, write your letter of resignation. Be open to working things out with others to make situations work when possible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have a lot on your plate lately, but much of it can be doable with the right game plan. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of daily responsibilities. Make a list of things that you need to accomplish this week. Consider a high-level organization tool to help you get started. Map things out so that they flow and make sense. Consider this a must if you notice areas where you can work on your project management skills. You may be able to ask your employer for financial assistance if it's something that would help you perform your job better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.