Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 12

It's a new day, zodiac signs, and on Sunday, we have a specific message for each zodiac sign in astrology. If you're going through a breakup or learning a new skill to change jobs, there can be something specific for you to hear. Find out what that is, by looking for your sign below.

Tarot card horoscope for May 12

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's right there. When opportunity knocks, one of the reasons people don't open the door is that other noises are blocking out the sound. Tune your ear to be perceptive to things changing around. You get changes every day to do something new, and today will bring you one that you could miss but won't. You're aware, Aries, and that's the first thing you need to be before your life begins to change.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool - Reversed



Some people feel entitled to things in life. They expect to have what they want — their way or else. Today, you may meet the will of someone who is used to having things go how they like. It can be a trying test of your own willpower, but with a bit of compromise, you both can find a doable middle ground.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands



Here you are, ready to strike while the iron is hot. This tarot card lets you know that when your intuition tells you to do what you must, don't hesitate. You have the upper hand right now. Fate and destiny await.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

This card signals you may be in a rut and see no signs of a light at the end of the tunnel. Thankfully, this is never the truth, Cancer. No matter how deep in the darkness you feel, the sun shall rise again. The promise of change and the waves of feelings can be something you cling to in this moment; things come and pass, so soak up where you are at.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

It's so nice to meet someone who is kind, tender and charitable. You almost want to protect them because you fear they will be taken advantage of due to their kindness. Instead of trying to stop the flow of generosity coming from this individual, find ways to encourage it. You may find that their good will act inspires you to do something of your own.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Abundant life is available for you, Virgo! And, believe it or not, you hold the keys to attain it! Yes, to build a life you love, but also cultivate a full heart in this moment. Trusting in the journey can give you peace, and gratitude a whole heart. Focus on building an upward spiral or choosing actions that produce goodness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

If a motherly figure enters your life today, they have something about them that gives you comfort and a sense of belonging. If you have plans to see a mom, grandmother or aunt this weekend, take a photo to memorialize this day. Don't forget to share how much their presence in your life means to you.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords - Reversed

Well, you could chime in your two cents about a situation, but entering conversations full of gossip may not be your best option. You have to think about what's happening here. Who will get blamed for spreading stories, even if you didn't say a word? You. Sometimes just being there is enough to become the scapegoat. Avoid the risk at all costs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords - Reversed

You can sense when something is off. Today, don't take unnecessary risks. Be calculated in your choices. Play it safe, and this tarot card is saying don't be where you don't belong.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your heart can be the most beautiful thing about you, Capricorn. A famous Maya Angelou quote says, "People may forget what you did or said, but they will always remember how you made them feel." Aim to make people feel the way that you see them. Your actions speak loud today, and your love will be heard.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You can be empathetic and gentle, even if you don't plan to spend too much time in a particular location. Sometimes, all it takes Is a kind gesture, word or smile to show that you care. The world can feel friendlier when someone is unhappy and sees a person whose kindness radiates from their smile.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have a lot of thinking to do today. It's never a bad idea to retreat into your inner world to sort your feelings out. You can process your emotions this way. You can understand yourself so much better. People who know themselves well are admirable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.