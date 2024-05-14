5 Zodiac Signs With The Wonderful Horoscopes On May 15 During Ceres Retrograde

Hold on to your dreams, and never let go! That's the message and theme on Wednesday, May 15. What do you feel when you imagine yourself living that dream? It's time to supercharge your emotions and manifest them! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Leo, Aries, Cancer, Sagittarius, and Pisces. The rest are urged to be brave and bold, too.

First, two major astrological transits are happening on May 15. Ceres will retrograde in Capricorn, and Mercury will leave Aries and enter Taurus. Since both the transits are in earth signs, don't be surprised if the energy on this day has a more practical and grounded feel.

With Ceres Retrograde, the focus is on making sure we are not planting our metaphorical crops in land that has been overexploited. Whether this refers to overused songs on TikTok or blindly following an old tactic just because of fear of innovating and facing failure, you must look beyond and shake off the shackles around your heart. The right answer may be to slow down and invest for greater returns.

Mercury in Taurus adds weight to this message by reminding us that the world is more interconnected than we realize, so it pays dividends when we look at the forest and the trees. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 15:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Energy manipulation

Best time of the day: 11 am / 9 pm

The energy on Wednesday is strong for you, Leo. Now's the time to set your plans into motion and stay the course. Don't let the naysayers dissuade you. You are also encouraged to be patient if you are in the middle of the path but haven't crossed the finish line yet. You are doing well; don't doubt it.

For some, Wednesday's energy is great for energy manipulation, too. Whether you do this through Reiki, acupuncture, yoga, or meditation, the idea is to be in the driver's seat and channel your energies where they must go and away from where they must not.

2. Aries

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Virgo & Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Technical focus

Best time of the day: 5 am/ 4 pm

Aries, they may call you impulsive, but that's because you don't need to tell them your plans before you start. That's your choice; no one should attempt to tell you differently. Trust yourself because the cosmic forces trust you and your abilities. You are more intelligent than the naysayers give you credit for.

Those of you who are in professional fields that are highly technical in nature are encouraged to enlarge your knowledge and trust the process. The results will not be surprising because you can absolutely do this!

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: new calming techniques for mindfulness

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Cancer, Wednesday's energy is all about pacing yourself right so you can stop when you need to and start when you must. The right balance will take you far, so don't overdo anything or get anxious. Everything will unfold exactly as it should if you trust the process.

You are also encouraged to incorporate a mindfulness practice into your daily life at this time. It can be focused breathing, meditation, or even yoga. The final results will be less stressful and a keener ability to listen to your intuitive gifts.

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Capricorn & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Reaching a goal

Best time of the day: 2 am / 2 pm

Sagittarius, now's the time to trust yourself and keep moving forward. You have everything you need and then some. Plus, the cosmic forces are firmly supporting your success. So set your plans into motion, whether this is in romance, your professional life, or something else. Then, wait for the golden results.

You are also encouraged to let go of people-pleasing tendencies if you have any. It will get in the way of your blessings and may enable the wrong ones to benefit from what's rightfully yours. Now's the time to know what you want and seize the opportunities that come your way.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Study a spiritual practice

Best time of the day: 3 pm/ 10 pm

Pisces, the energy on Wednesday has a weird quality for you. Your psychic gifts or intuitive abilities will be heightened under its influence. So don't be surprised if you have weird experiences or feel a bit loosey-goosey. Write down your experience to understand it better and not forget the signs.

Those of you who have the gift of mediumship are urged to pay more attention to your surroundings and the energies you encounter. Not every energy that wishes to communicate with you wants good things to happen to you. Some can lie as well. Working with Obsidian or Black Tourmaline can help you stay protected.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.