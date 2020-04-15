Daily Spiritual Practices To Add To Your Fitness Routine

It’s no secret that exercise and daily spiritual practices can do wonders for your health.

It’s a major key in losing weight and reducing heart disease.

Exercise has a positive effect on not just our physical health, but our mental health as well.

You can add spiritual practices to your daily fitness routine to strengthen your mind, body, and spirit.

Our bodies and mind are intertwined so when your body is not in the best shape, neither is your mental state.

On hectic days, most people can forget the importance of self-care.

The first step to being productive and increasing your attention span is by getting a good workout session.

Many people use fitness and exercise as a way of therapy to reduce stress and increase mental clarity.

Sometimes when we have a lot on our mind, we need time ourselves to clear on thoughts and focus on something that makes you feel good.

Having a consistent workout routine also gives you a sense of control.

These routines allow us to organize our thoughts and behaviors within certain times during the day.

It’s important to use this as a way to sneak your spiritual practices into a great workout session.

Here are three spiritual practices to add to your fitness routine:

Listen and watch motivational content as you workout.

Like we stated earlier, there is a link between exercise and mental clarity.

When you work out, the music or content you consume catches your attention way more than it would if you were sitting on the couch.

You are subconsciously consuming messages through the sounds you hear and the vision you see when your exercising.

Consume things that help you power through your workouts like a motivational speaker or feel-good music.

Mediate while stretching.

Stretching is a great way to release tension in your muscles and give your body a sense of relief.

When you stretch, take some time to meditate by clearing your mind of every bad thought at that moment.

Focus on the feeling that stretching gives you and listen to your body. This helps your mind become more in tune with your body.

Isolate yourself so there are no distractions.

Many people struggle when it comes to working out around others.

Phobias of the gym can be triggered by the feeling that you are being watched or even feeling self-conscious about yourself.

The best way to exercise while practicing spirituality is to isolate yourself from others.

When you are by yourself, you are no longer distracted by your thoughts of anxiety.

Find a place in your house, neighborhood, or community where you can isolate yourself completely to get the best mental and physical workout.

Exercise around nature (jogging, yoga in a park, etc.)

Being around nature releases chemicals in your brain that help you feel relaxed and peaceful.

You also get the physical benefit of consuming sunlight and getting fresh air.

Go bike riding in the park or take a jog when the weather is nice.

It even helps to take your pet along with you so they can get some exercise as well.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.