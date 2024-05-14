On the path to success and abundance, the words you speak hold enormous weight as they will be responsible for crafting the life of your dreams. Your words aren’t just those you use to communicate your plans but also those you speak silently to yourself, encouraging you never to give up or back down from a challenge.

To manifest a life of abundance, you must communicate with yourself and others to say what you mean, what you deserve, and what you dream of. Doing so creates a foundation for continuing success and abundance in each moment.

Advertisement

Mercury, the planet of communication, will shift into Taurus on Wednesday, May 15, and will help you communicate so that you can create a foundation for continued success and abundance. While Taurus is a loving earth sign and one of the rulers of Venus, a planet of financial wealth, it also denotes an air of luxury and attentiveness to the feeling of abundance surrounding you.

As Mercury moves into Taurus, you will focus on how you can set yourself up for future success and a life of luxurious abundance. Luxury doesn’t just have to represent a high price tag but the ability to do what you want and have the time and resources to enjoy it. Focus on investing all your energy into what brings the greatest feelings of abundance so you can continue to manifest even more.

Advertisement

2 zodiac signs experience abundance on May 15, after Mercury enters Taurus

1. Capricorn

Abundance Affirmation: I am investing in the abundance of my future happiness.

Give yourself a moment to pause to reflect on all you must do and what brings you the greatest joy. You are being guided to think about success differently, including your career, an area of your life that is usually of the greatest importance. Let yourself begin to honor what brings you the greatest joy, as much as you have always focused on making achievements in your career. To genuinely create the abundance you crave on a soul-deep level, you must ensure you honor your value of joy as much as you have always done for finances.

Mercury will shift into Taurus on Wednesday, May 15, and will help you communicate what brings you the greatest joy. Taurus rules the area of your life that governs happiness, creativity, and those childhood dreams for what you had hoped life would be like as a child. By embracing the energy of Mercury in Taurus, you can begin to enjoy your life more, which also likely means not working as much as you have in the past. You are being asked to practice enormous trust right now, as there is a reason for this important season in your life, as you will be given the ability to manifest abundance in every area of your life — not just your career and finances.

Advertisement

Try to consciously create space to do something that brings you joy. Regardless of what it is or how you might have to arrange your day to make it happen. By sending out the vibration, you prioritize and focus on your happiness, and you can change your vibration to attract more opportunities from the universe. The quickest way to manifest your desire is by living as if you’ve already received it.

2. Leo

Abundance Affirmation: I am creating a profound chapter of success within my career.

Jupiter is just beginning to end its journey in Taurus after spending the past year in this area of your life. Jupiter will seek to expand whatever area of your life it touches. So, over the past year, you should have experienced growth in your career or college experience that has stretched you into new territory and brought greater success. While each step of this process has been an important one, with Jupiter preparing to shift into Gemini on May 25 it’s being felt especially strong, which means it’s providing you with divine opportunities for abundance.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, May 15, Mercury will move into Taurus, just as Jupiter moves through the final degrees of this earth sign. Mercury is the planet of communication, and in Taurus, it can’t help you revisit some of the earlier themes that Jupiter first brought up as you work to bring your professional dreams to fruition. Mercury in Taurus may also bring in new job offers, opportunities for promotion, raises, or recognition for past efforts. Together, Mercury and Jupiter, the planet of luck in Taurus, will help you make the most of this era in your life as you dedicate your energy to achieving the career success you deserve.

To use the energy of Mercury in Taurus, it’s important to focus on what you deserve, what brings you the greatest sense of abundance, and what it means to create a secure foundation for success. By embracing these important themes of Taurus in your professional sector, you can ensure that your actions align with your words and that there is no limit to what you can manifest.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.