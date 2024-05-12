5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of May 13 - 19

Luck cannot bloom when you choose to stay within the box. That's the message and energy of this week, between May 13 - 19, 2024, in matters of luck and fortune. Five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest of them all under this influence. They are: Goat, Ox, Rabbit, Rooster, and Pig. This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Heaven (#26). It reminds us that you cannot test your strength and capabilities if you keep yourself small and never challenge yourself. So explore and know what you are made of.

Remember: a challenging situation differs from a trap meant to destroy you. Know the difference; no one can manipulate or bait you into doing something dangerous that your gut tells you is wrong. There is no lack of actual challenging arenas that make us stronger while nurturing our soul and well-being. Find them. That's where you will find your luck.

If you feel called to, this week's energy is also good for a manifestation ritual, especially if it uses the scripting technique.

So grab some pen and paper and start writing your destiny! It's time to give your creativity the reins and watch as magic unfolds for you. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of May 13 - 19

1. Goat: Stop-and-start luck

Goat, your luck this week is very unique. You have to be mindful to catch its call and act accordingly. In short, your luck will tell you when to move and when to pause. If you can trust these signals, you will cultivate something beautiful in your life at the right pace. It will feel as satisfying as watching a sped-up video of muffins and cakes baking in the oven.

You can boost your luck by wearing green or placing wildflowers in your home. In this context, wildflowers are any flowers in your neighborhood or elsewhere that bloom independently without anyone watering or caring.

2. Ox: Patient luck

Ox, your luck this week is all about being patient. This will be hard for some of you, but you are urged not to sabotage your luck by letting impatience win. Incorporating a calming or mindfulness practice into your daily life, like meditation, tai chi, or ritualistic tea drinking, can help with this.

If you feel called to, wear more yellow this week and carry a tiger motif. The latter may not be your zodiac sign, but it will still bring you luck, especially if it's a pouncing tiger.

3. Rabbit: Paced luck

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

Rabbit, your luck this week is a bit weird. If you try to go too fast in certain areas that are important to you, it will trip you up. You will be left behind in the dust if you go too slow. You are encouraged to find the middle ground where you are not speeding too much (and making mistakes) or going too slow because you are scared of people and their judgments. This middle ground will help your luck bloom.

If you feel called to, work with Clear Quartz this week or wear pink (regardless of gender). They will boost your luck and bring you clarity when you need it the most.

4. Rooster: Speedy luck

Rooster, this week's luck is about trusting your gut and speeding through life where you feel you must. It won't make sense to most people around you and may not make sense to some of you, too. It will help you level up and find your luck in the most unexpected places.

Red and orange flowers will be lucky for you this week if you feel called to create an altar at home and place objects that symbolize your wishes and desires. You can decorate it with flowers and oranges, too, to help you channel your luck and manifest what you want.

5. Pig: Luck within

Pig, your luck this week lies within you. If you trust yourself and your abilities, your luck will continue to flourish and shine. Your luck will fail as soon as you talk negatively about yourself or think you are an imposter or no-good. Don't sabotage your luck! Mindfulness can help you harness this luck.

If you feel called to, work with the color blue this week and wear more white. It will boost your luck and help you gain more clarity, especially during periods of introspection.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.