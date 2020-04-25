The Best Mood-Boosting Teas To Keep You Healthy And Strong

Feeling moody? There's a tea for that.

Did you know that the first pot of tea was made almost 5,000 years ago in China? But tea really became popular in the 1700s in England.

The first widespread, available tea was created in 1706 by Thomas Twining. Now, the Twining brand is sold in more than 100 countries throughout the world and has been around for more than 300 years.

Tea is the perfect refreshment to drink to regulate your mood, concentration, and alertness.

In fact, there are mood-boosting teas made to help with energy, feelings and emotions, as well as teas for health with physical and mental benefits.

L-theanine, found in natural tea leaves, is a natural mood booster and stress reducer. L-theanine also promotes the absorption of caffeine in the body, which helps with making the caffeine last longer in your system by spreading it out instead of just having one caffeine spike then that's it.

Teas help hydrate you, and since it does have natural caffeine in it, it is a better alternative than coffee when you are trying to power through the day.

Tea is also a natural diuretic — when you drink tea, you notice you are making a lot more trips to the bathroom. They contain flavonoids that have anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic effects, while also supporting the heart against cardiovascular disease and reducing the chances of various cancers when incorporated into a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Tea does wonders for me and I can practically find it anywhere. I love trying new flavors and tea combinations — it makes the idea of tea interesting because there are so many ways you can make it. It can be weak tea, strong tea, sweet tea, bitter tea, tangy or spicy tea.

But different types of tea choices really do rely on your mood or what you're looking to get out of your next specific glass of tea. So, here are some great options and the health benefits that come along with drinking tea.

What are the best types of energizing tea to keep you awake?

Green tea contains 25-35 mg of caffeine which gives you a boost of energy without the jitteriness of coffee. This is a natural alternative to coffee that comes without all the harmful additives of an energy drink. Green tea also contains L-theanine, an amino acid, which is a natural relaxant.

Black tea is a stronger tea that contains 40-60 mg of caffeine. This tea will give you a stronger energy boost than green tea in the morning. Black tea also contains L-theanine which increases your alpha brain waves. You will find that you can concentrate better when you drink this tea. Some of the most popular Black teas are Earl Grey and breakfast teas.

Yerba mate tea not only contains caffeine, but it also contains theobromine, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which create a perfect combination for an energy boost. And because it's a tea, you won't find that you get the jitters as you do with coffee.

Which sleepytime teas help you fall asleep?

Chamomile is one of the most known teas that helps people sleep. Chamomile tea helps you relax and calm down after a rough day so you can get a good night's rest.

Lavender tea is known for being tranquil. Lavender tea is known to help calm you down and uplift your spirits so that you feel relaxed and comfortable when you go to bed.

Valerian tea also has similar effects as Lavendar tea, but Valerian tea is known to have a slightly bitter but sweet taste and aroma. So, if you aren't into bitter teas, then you may want to stick to some of the other sleepytime teas.

What are the best teas for stress, anxiety and relaxation?

Valerian tea, though used for sleep, it has a beneficial power to help calm your nerves.

Ashwaganda tea is a great tea to drink in the morning to ward off any nervousness throughout the day and will not impact your energy level at all.

Passionflower tea is a great brain booster. This tea impacts the GABA neurotransmitters, which tell them to clam down and not focus on everything at once.

Ginseng tea is perfect for managing exhaustion that is caused by stress. Ginseng tea will leave you feeling calm, relaxed, and peaceful.

Lemon balm tea is a perfect stress reducer, nervousness reducer, and sleep aid. Lemon balm contains terpenes which cause you to feel relaxed.

Peppermint tea is beneficial to you because it contains menthol which helps decrease mental stress.

Lemongrass tea is a not very popular drink, but it has a lot of benefits. This tea reduces stress and anxiety levels. Because of its high mineral and nutrient content, it's aroma is very powerful in reducing nervousness, stress, and anxiety.

Which types of tea make you feel happy?

Saffron tea helps with a lot of the emotional aspects of PMS. Saffron causes the brain to activate their serotonin neurotransmitters, which makes you feel good and happier. This also causes you to have not as many mood swings.

Turmeric tea also influences serotonin neurotransmitters in the brain while also affecting the dopamine receptors in your brain. Turmeric tea causes a double whammy of good feelings. Just remember, turmeric has a spicy flavor to it.

Green tea is also good for emotional wellness because it causes the polyphenols in your brain to release dopamine, which causes you to feel good as well.

Orange tea is also a good tea to drink that helps reduce anger and frustrations.

What is the best tea for an upset stomach?

Fennel tea is great when you are miserable with feelings of bloating, nausea, gas, and cramps. It aids in easing all of these terrible feelings.

Ginger tea also helps with reducing nausea and nausea caused by motion sickness when traveling.

Rooibos tea is a less sexy tea that contains massive amounts of flavonoid quercetin that helps in reducing cramps, indigestion, and diarrhea.

Peppermint tea is another less sexy tea for your digestive system. It promotes healthy bowel movements and aids in digestion. Peppermint is a carminative, which helps your body naturally move gas throughout your digestive system without causing bloating, cramping, or any type of stomach discomfort. Peppermint also helps with resolving constipation.

Senna tea, often found in Smooth Move tea, helps with relieving constipation as well, and will help you maintain a regular bowel movement.

Green tea contains EGCGs which are epigallocatechin gallates, which help speed up your metabolism, causing you to burn more calories. So everyone, start drinking some green tea.

What are the best detox teas to help you de-bloat?

Dandelion tea is a natural approach to detoxifying your body. Dandelion tea has been used by Native Americans and the Chinese as a natural liver detoxifier.

Nettle tea is a great detoxifier of your urinary system, which helps cleanse out all of the toxins found in your body.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.