One-Card Tarot Reading For All 12 Zodiac Signs Starting May 6

It's time for another daily tarot card reading. The Sun and Moon will be in the sign of Taurus. Taurus energy brings us to the Hierophant tarot card which implies that our best practice for the day involves sticking to the way things are. With the status quo being ideal on Monday, let's explore what else each zodiac sign's tarot card has to say.

Tarot card for each zodiac sign in astrology on May 6:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are your own person, Aries. So, if you feel the need to have someone assure you that what you're doing is right, look in the mirror. You have all the permission you need within yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

A temper can flare under the hardest of circumstances. You have one job, Taurus; avoid letting people, places or things get under your skin. Problems can erupt, but your stubborn side can be a positive force for you. Use it well!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A funny thing can happen when you decide to be generous, Gemini. You may question whether or not you're giving too much or too little. Go all in when you decide to be charitable. You can never be too giving when you give from the heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It's so easy to say yes and commit to something that sounds interesting. Before you do, though, check your schedule and be sure it's something you can handle. When you're in the moment, it feels wonderful to say yes. You don't want to miss out. But later, you regret committing so easily and need to retract. Think about it first.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so much courage; trying something new is a great idea. Put your toe in the water to see if you enjoy yourself. If you like it, you know that maybe you will want to do it again in the future. Testing is always a great idea!





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Carrying around negative emotions is a burden you don't need right now. Distraction can be wonderful for you. Do something you love instead. Focus on the positives. Reach for happiness. Most things work themselves out without, so try not to worry.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Finding love is hard to do, and when you meet a person who pushes all your buttons in the right way, it makes you wonder if you're walking in a dream. Hold on to your feelings; don't let it go. Enjoy it and do all you can to show how happy you are.





Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Your guards are up, and maybe it's because you're beginning to see a few red flags. You may feel confidence slipping that this person is your one. Slow things down; adjust the pace. See how time reveals their true character. With a little more time together you can see why your heart keeps nagging you that something is off.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You need a vacation, Sag. You work too much and the next thing you know is it affects how you view the entire world. Glumness sets in when you feel like there's nothing to look forward to but work. Rather than only be a workhouse, play a bit. Enjoy your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have a vivid imagination, Capricorn. Your mind is full of incredible ideas that can be channeled into art, music or writing. When the muse arrives, don't be afraid to trust the energy. Your creative side is a gift!





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your heart speaks to you every day, but the noise of life can drown out the sound. This tarot card suggests becoming quiet so you can hear what it says. Being a good listener takes time, and it requires skill. If you're unsuccessful this time, keep trying. Eventually, you'll be able to hear it without much effort.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

To heal from a broken heart takes time, and when you're in the middle of healing, it can feel like you aren't doing anything. But, one day, you'll wake up and feel a shift in your heart. The weight will lift and you will feel free from heartache once and for all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.