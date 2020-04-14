9 Steps To Using The Law Of Attraction To Find Joy & Happiness In Being A Caregiver To Someone You Love

When you allow yourself to experience more joy, you will also uplift those you are caring for!

Does caring for others bring you joy and happiness? Would you like to have more fun as you focus on being a caregiver for someone else?

How do you think doing this would make you feel?

And, what is happiness, exactly?

Imagine that as you are caring for someone, you are allowing yourself to experience more joy.

Does this also make you feel more energized? Would you like to create this feeling more often, especially as you continue caring for others?

Helen Keller once said, "Joy is the holy fire that keeps our purpose warm and our intelligence aglow."

We all want to know the secret of how to be happy and how to have a positive attitude in our lives.

So, take these important steps to welcome joy and happiness in your life by taking care of others.

It's essential you value yourself enough to take the time to make finding joy an important part of your day as you care for others.

It takes a conscious decision and a willingness to practice finding joy in the middle of all the routine tasks that come with your role as a caregiver.

And when you do it enough, you will be able to clearly know and have the energy for the tasks that need your immediate attention.

By allowing yourself to experience more joy, no matter what you are doing or who you are with, you will be able to uplift those you are caring for as well.

As the Law of Attraction states, "like attracts like" and "what you focus on expands."

Therefore, your joyful energy, positive attitude, and a good sense of humor will pleasantly affect everyone in your world including those you are caring for.

Here are 9 steps to applying the Law of Attraction to experience more joy as a caregiver.

1. Create a list of at least three things about caregiving that you love.

Include anything you love to do that make you feel more joyful as a caregiver.

Leave space in-between to write more about each item.

2. Explain why.

Below each of these things you listed above, write down why you enjoy doing each one.

3. Describe how it makes you feel.

Then put down how doing each one makes you feel. Be specific.

4. Think about your roadblocks and obstacles.

Now, ask yourself what stops you from doing the things you enjoy more often as you care for others.

5. Retool your daily routine for more happiness.

Find a way to easily incorporate doing each one of them in your daily routine. Be creative.

6. Show up for yourself.

Promise yourself to have fun doing them on a regular basis.

7. Make time for spontaneous joy.

Leave time to follow spontaneous inspired action that adapts the way you continue to incorporate doing each task or activity.

8. Start a "success journal."

Keep track of the results you experience from doing this process.

9. Be open to new ideas.

Always keep an open mind to new ideas and ways to find the joy in being a caregiver.

As you regularly follow this process, you will have more fun and find more joy as you continue to care for others.

Now that you know how to find happiness and joy in caring for others, remember this quote from writer, poet, and artist Khalil Gibran, "There are those who give with joy, and that joy is their reward."

Nada Howarth is a highly acclaimed Master Certified Law of Attraction Life Coach, mentor, and instructor for the Quantum Success Coaching Academy whose intuitive guidance helps caregivers around the world apply the Law of Attraction to improve all areas of their lives. To learn more about what she has to offer, visit Caregiver Oasis and her website.

This article was originally published at nadasessentioal.com . Reprinted with permission from the author.