Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Horoscope For May 5, 2024

It's a high-energy day when the Moon is in Aries.

Written on May 04, 2024

On May 5, 2024, the Sun continues to transit through the earth sign Taurus. The Moon is in the waxing crescent phase while in Aries. Here's how these two planetary energies affect each zodiac sign's daily horoscope this Sunday.

Horoscopes for each zodiac sign on May 5:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Make time for you. The Moon spends another day in Aries, driving your determination to succeed. Have a business idea? Create a plan. Want to get back into fitness? Pick a day and time you will start and mentally prepare. You can succeed by making small steps that lead to bigger gains. You've got this, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Stop looking backward, Taurus. The past can be a compelling thing to look at because it reminds you of all the things you once knew. However, the Aries Moon is perfect for cutting ties and moving on. You don't want to let your life be dictated by what you can't change; focus on the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

One single introduction is all it takes to change your life. Today, your career may head in a new direction due to an introduction via a business friend or partner. Follow up on any conversations about potential leads or job opportunities. Be quick to submit an email or resume or make a follow-up call if you hear about something that captures your interest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

You're ready to get a job done as quickly as possible. Today is perfect for finishing small projects that don't require much time but help you get things in order. Aim for productivity hacks. Make small tweaks that remove problems and obstacles. If a person is supposed to help you, and they cancel, don't sweat it. The Aries Moon is the perfect energy for flying solo. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

You're quick-witted, and you can learn something fast if you try. Need to earn a certificate from a short course online? Today's perfect for putting a few hours aside and working through an educational or academic project. You may find it easier to focus and finish various modules. If you like self-learning, consider reading a book you can read over an afternoon. Use a highlighter to mark the most important parts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Secrets can be shared without thinking of the consequences, so today, if you feel influenced by the gossip around you, step back and think before speaking. Words can be spoken in haste and cause more problems than needed. A fast reply that's reserved and not slanderous is ideal for situations where you feel pressured to give an opinion but prefer not to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

You could be struck by Cupid's bow today when the Moon is in Aries. This is a day for fast commitments, including eloping, meeting someone and deciding to move in even though you don't know each other well. You may find that your guards are lowered, and you are eager to get close. Avoid ignoring red flags, as entering a high-risk relationship is possible. Be careful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

This is a day for working out and getting your heart pumping. Go for a quick run or sprint. Enjoy a walk in nature or take your bike out for a ride. Think about the future and allow the time you spend in nature to give you perspective. With the Moon in Aries, high-impact aerobics are great things to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Your romantic side will come out today and long to be expressed. Pick up flowers for yourself at the grocery store. Eat fresh fruit and listen to love songs. Embrace the energy of love and allow yourself a chance to relax, think optimistically and be happy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Looking for a new residence or selling your home? Today's perfect for working on real estate matters. You can go house shopping and check out what open houses are in your area. Go apartment hunting. Visit showrooms. See what's out there and make an offer. Yours might be accepted fairly quickly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

It's amazing how fast a message can travel around the world. Today, a post you make could get a lot of attention. Pay attention to the news to see if anything goes viral you need to be aware of. Use this day to write your emails, send out mail and improve a writing project if you have to do a presentation in the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Money can burn a hole in your pocket if you're not careful. During the Moon in Aries, be hyper diligent about spending. Ask for pricematches. Shop around. Don't spend what you need to save for a rainy day. Be financially contentious.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

