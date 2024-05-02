Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 3

On May 3, 2024, the Moon in Pisces meets with Saturn. Our feelings get masked, and we can focus on how to improve our lives by removing obstacles. Here's how the relationship between Saturn and the Moon impacts our horoscopes.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for Friday, May 3:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Connect with your higher power. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, bringing dedication to your spirituality sector. Begin with feeling your feelings. Visit a chapel, temple, or church and enjoy the history behind its meaning. Read poetry by Rumi. Be inspired by the sages of the universe and connect with your inner voice.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There is power in trust, Taurus. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, bringing maturity to friendships. Good friends bring joy to the soul. You can learn from your friends, and find insight into yourself by hearing their point of view from the outside.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do the hard things. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, bringing focus to your career sector. Don't give up, Gemini. Your hard work will pay off. Success rarely comes easy. Today, you may make a sacrifice that provides a reward later. Your determination helps you see things through.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be open-minded. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces and provides structure to learning. New information often sounds strange or even questionable. Before you dismiss an idea as unfounded or not worth entertaining, be curious. Ask a lot of questions. See where the conversation leads.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's plenty for all. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, stripping away any unnecessary beliefs about sharing things with others. Being vulnerable can be scary. You may feel emotionally disrobed around someone you're not used to talking to with such candor, but you both grow closer through the process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Are you in or out? The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, bringing focus to your commitments. Committing to something or someone helps clarify what you want and where to focus. You may have to rearrange your schedule to make room for this new project you want to do to avoid being spread too thinly this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Is it worth it? The Moon conjunct Saturn in Pisces helps you understand what you need to do and what you should stop doing in your daily routine. Habits change. This is the time to cut out what you don't need to do anymore, delegate, and see where you can become more productive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to get serious. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, which may cut short your playful side. There is a time and place for everything, including the jokes you want to make. You may feel like laughter will break the intensity of a moment; however, it may be best to let people process their feelings authentically.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Someone has to do it. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, helping you to be strong and take the lead in an area of your life. You may see a friend struggling in an area in which you excel. Lending a hand or giving them a chance to depend on you can be great. You may be the shoulder to lean on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be honest with yourself, then with others —the Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, which allows you to have tough conversations. Take the time to push through any fear of rejection or shame. You might discover that talking about a problem without pulling back was the best thing you accomplished today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's going to happen. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, allowing you to save money. Review your spending. See if there are ways to make your budget work better. Scale back on things you spend money on but don't use. Cancel subscription services that you don't want anymore.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You needed this moment. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Pisces, helping you to see things in a new light. Awareness is a gift from the universe. When you feel like you have learned something new about yourself or another, you grow. Write your insights down in a journal to help you process today's lessons.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.