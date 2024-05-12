Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day The Week Of May 13 - 19

Building a foundation for success represents not cutting any corners, investing your energy wisely, and recognizing that this process of your life may require work — but that it is guaranteed to pay off. The universe helps those who also help themselves, which is what symbolizes the state of co-creation in which you are attracting opportunities and redirections based on the vibration that you are sending out. To create a foundation for success means that you know everything you are doing will only serve to build the life of abundance that you dream of.

The week of May 13 brings a collection of energy on Wednesday, May 15 with asteroid Ceres stationing retrograde in Capricorn, the Last Quarter Moon in Leo, and Mercury moving into Taurus.

Coupled together with asteroid Pallas shifting into Scorpio as part of its retrograde, represents a focus on your internal process so that you are ensuring that each decision you make is part of a bigger dream. Take time to focus on what you need to be successful, or to finally feel as if you’ve made it. Then focus on the actions that you can take to ensure that the only vibration you are sending out to the universe is that you refuse to give up on manifesting the luck and abundance that you know is a part of your destiny.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day the week of May 13

Aries

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 15

Asteroid Ceres stations retrograde in Capricorn on Wednesday, May 15, and begins a new journey for you in your professional sector. It’s not enough to simply be succeeding or increasing your finances, but you need to feel genuinely supported and of value in the workplace — or in your college program. This may bring about an important shift in advocating for what you need from others, to ensure that you feel your value is being reflected in how you are treated.

During Ceres retrograde in Capricorn, you can expect positive developments in terms of feeling as if there is an improvement in your professional environment and that you are receiving greater support from colleagues. This may also open opportunities for promotions or positive new shifts in your career path as you don’t just want to become successful, but feel it as well.

Taurus

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 15

You need to reflect on what you need from others or yourself to take another step outside of your comfort zone. Growth is a process, and it’s one that you may need help with whether it’s financial or emotional support. It also can help you learn not just where you want to be, but also where you are meant to be.

As Ceres stations retrograde in Capricorn on Wednesday, May 15, you will first be made aware of what needs are not being met, whether it’s the support of others, or in you holding yourself back from pursuing a specific dream. By realizing what you aren’t receiving or allowing yourself to do, you can then use that to make positive changes that will bring in more luck and abundance, especially as Capricorn rules these themes in your life.

Gemini

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 15

There is a difference between talking and communicating, and it can represent a significant difference in your life. As one of the ruling signs of Mercury, you tend to have no problem expressing yourself or being the life of the party. To attract greater luck into your life, you need to ensure you are communicating what is of the most importance to you clearly and courageously.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Wednesday, May 15 brings about the need to take action in communicating with clarity and boldness. The Last Quarter Moon represents a phase of new beginnings, action, and overcoming past challenges — but it will only be done when you can speak without fear of how others will react as only then can you be sure you are moving from a place of authentic truth. This will allow you to better co-create with the universe so that you can manifest the abundant success you want.

Cancer

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 16

You are being urged to prioritize what it is you need to live your best life, and because of that, you are also being guided to focus more on your happiness. While you have career and romance opportunities swirling around you, it would be of benefit to reflect on how your happiness will play into any of the choices that you make. When you can gauge whether or not a specific choice will bring you greater happiness, you are also empowering yourself to live your life.

On Thursday, May 16, asteroid Pallas will shift into Scorpio and help you focus more on taking a stand for what brings you the most joy in your life. Pallas helps you develop the wisdom, boundaries, and fight if necessary to ensure that you are creating what resonates the most deeply with you, and in Scorpio, it is all about true joy. It’s okay if right now in your life your highest priority is happiness, after all, it will only serve to attract luckier opportunities into your life.

Leo

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 15

Your career is an important part of your life, especially because of the recognition that you know you deserve. While you deserve to be seen for all that you bring to your workplace, or educational program, some situations often arise where you will be guided to ask for what it is you want. This isn’t to dissuade you from pursuing greatness, but only to ensure that you dare to back up what you know you are worthy of receiving.

Mercury will shift into Taurus on Wednesday, May 15, and will highlight the importance of communication in your professional life. This may represent you needing to ask for what it is you want, whether it’s a raise, promotion, or a new position — but it may also bring positive news for your past efforts. Regardless of the offer on the table, as long as you ensure it honors your worth, then you can feel confident in embracing this new chapter.

Virgo

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 15

Life will always take unexpected turns, but in those moments, you know that the universe is also working its divine magic on you and your life. Taurus is ruling much of the energy right now which is bringing positive developments to your house of luck and abundance. This area of your life is also about stepping out of your routines or what is known so that you can open to receive the plethora of new experiences that are meant to help elevate your life in incredible ways.

Mercury, the planet of communication, will shift into Taurus on Wednesday, May 15, and help to bring in new offers and important conversations about beginning a new and abundant era in your life. The most important aspect with Mercury in Taurus is to allow yourself to at least investigate or reflect on the opportunities that are arising, instead of dismissing it if it doesn’t fit into your plans. The universe is trying to collaborate with you, but you must be open to the unexpected opportunities of luck to find success.

Libra

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 16

When you truly know what you are worth receiving, there is no limit to the abundance you can attract into your life. That means as much as you love keeping the peace, you can’t let yourself choose silence over advocating for what you want or need. In those situations where you feel as if you must choose between honoring what you deserve and keeping the peace, just remember that those who see your worth would never put you in a position to have to do that.

Asteroid Pallas shifts into Scorpio as part of its retrograde journey on Thursday, May 16, highlighting your need to uncover a new depth of your self-worth and also take a stand to not accept less. Scorpio also governs over your house of wealth, so it’s important to ensure you are honoring your bottom line especially if others owe you money or you feel they are trying to take what should be yours. By taking a stand for what you are worth, you create a ripple effect that will allow you to increase your financial abundance tenfold.

Scorpio

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 15

Never doubt what you are capable of achieving. You have everything within you to create the success that you dream of, but you must start owning your gifts and what you can bring to the table. Leave behind the second-guessing or fear of failure as you realize that you are empowered to create whatever success or abundance you seek in this life.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Wednesday, May 15 brings a light of awareness to your professional sector as you realize it’s no longer going to serve you to doubt your capabilities. Leo is bold, courageous, and can be outspoken, but it is a sign that gives you the fortitude to seize the action of the new beginning the Last Quarter Moon is bringing into your professional life. It doesn’t mean that there won’t be changes or lessons learned along the way, but you also will always rise to a challenge and make the most of every opportunity you are given.

Sagittarius

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 15

Speak your dreams into existence with the First Quarter Moon in Leo as the universe is helping you take bold action in the pursuit of abundance. The First Quarter Moon brings a sense of new beginnings in stepping out of any ruts or worn-out routines so that you can embrace the life of adventure and meaning that you so desire. In Leo, the Last Quarter Moon helps you overcome any challenges by knowing in your heart what is meant for you so that success becomes the only option.

Reflect on what you are hoping to attract into your life, along with those opportunities you may not have had the courage to seize at one point. Whatever is truly destined for you can never be ruined, but trust anything that is meant for you will always come back around, which means you must be in the place to receive it. Take the chance, do something different, and trust in your ability to live the life of your dreams.

Capricorn

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 15

Change is one of the most powerful forces in the universe for tapping into greater luck, but to fully embrace this energy, you need to be unapologetic in your decisions. The Last Quarter Moon in Leo will inspire you to overcome obstacles and to seize the process of transformation that you are within by becoming bolder, and confident with your choices. This is not the time to let others decide your fate, but instead to realize that you do hold all the cards.

Use the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Leo to take an active role in your life, by embracing change, having hard conversations, and taking a stand for what you want to create. While practical matters are important, you are being urged to build a foundation of boldness and courage right now in knowing precisely what needs to happen to live the life of abundance you deserve.

Aquarius

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 16

With each updated version of yourself, you often find yourself seeking change in your professional life. This isn’t stemming from thinking that things always seem greener elsewhere, but instead needing your career to align with the phases of growth that you confidently embrace in your life. Allow yourself to embrace these shifts, trusting yourself and knowing that those whom you are confident enough to seek change are the very ones who can create success and abundance.

Asteroid Pallas shifts into Scorpio as part of its retrograde journey on Thursday, May 16, and increases your desire to amend your career or educational path. Pallas helps you have the wisdom, boundaries, and drive to know that the only way your dreams will come true is if you work for them. Don’t back down from any challenges, or those that say it can’t be done. Instead, hold the truth in your heart, and refuse to accept anything less than everything.

Pisces

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 16

You are a seeker of truth, not just of worldly beliefs, but of those connected to the universe. By seeking truth, you bring healing to yourself, enlightenment to others, and a deep sense of fulfilling your purpose. As asteroid Pallas stations retrograde in Scorpio on Thursday, May 16, you will be guided to explore deeper truths and meaning in your life as you become determined to honor your divine purpose and manifest the abundance you know is destined for you.

Asteroid Pallas governs wisdom, boundaries, and the dedication to pursue whatever you feel deeply connected to. In Scorpio, it will bring up themes of healing, spirituality, and a deep connection to the world around you. It’s important to allow yourself to open to new ideas and opportunities during this time as the abundance you desire is connected to your pursuit of truth. It’s the truth that will help you manifest opportunities for wealth and expansion in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.