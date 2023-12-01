The Universe Protects People With A Singular Personality Trait — And Holds People Without It Accountable

As the world continues to face tragedy, corruption and adversity, many of us worry about the fate of our futures. But what if I told you that those who possess a certain personality trait are being protected by the universe?

The universe protects those with one particular trait.

In a TikTok, Phil Good explained how the universe will look after people with integrity who do the right thing and have pure intentions in life.

“It's almost like you have this invisible, protective bubble around you everywhere you go," Good explained. "And if people judge you when you walk by them, if they talk behind your back, they will suffer those consequences."

Living with integrity allows you to trust the universe because you aligned with your highest values. You never consciously betray yourself, and your work to uphold your morals.

Those without integrity will be held accountable for their actions.

Have you ever noticed a negative feeling after demonstrating impure behavior and actions? For example, if you frequently complain about something in your life — be it your job, your boss or your family — you are allowing limiting beliefs to take over and exhibiting a negative force that will return to you.

In other words, if you notice a trend of bad luck in your life, it's likely due to your own projection of negativity.

This ideology coincides with the Law of Attraction — which states that "like attracts like" — and the laws of karma, which are the spiritual translation of Newton’s law of motion — "for every action in life there is an equal but opposite reaction." These laws essentially convey the principle that what you focus your energy on is what you will attract in life.

According to Good, it's always best to forgive and let go when someone mistreats you because the universe will have your back. "If someone steals from you, if someone does you wrong, let it go," he advises. "Because you will always be compensated or your belongings will always be replaced tenfold if someone does you wrong. And they're gonna have to deal with that karma."

Of course, we're all human and make mistakes now and then. No one is perfect, and if you've noticed certain behaviors you're not proud of, forgive yourself and do better. Life is a learning experience, and your mistakes are what will help you grow and evolve. "Learn from it. Grow from it. Don't do it again," Good advised in his video.

Those who don’t take accountability for their impaired actions will face consequences, resulting in bad karma. Like Alicia Keys sang in 2003, what goes around comes around.

Those with integrity must trust the power of the universe.

If you make an effort to express gratitude daily, find the silver lining in every situation, appreciate the present moment and accept circumstances for what they are, positivity will surround you. Essentially, you define your own reality.

According to Good, "The universe's goal is to get you to trust it." He recommended practicing letting things go and trusting in the belief that the universe will protect you, so long as your display integrity.

This protection may not always be visible or immediate, but its presence can be felt in the subtle alignment of events that work in your favor.

It’s important to note that the universe’s protection of those with integrity does not necessarily mean a life free of challenges. It more so implies having resilience and inner strength that will help you navigate challenges with grace and dignity.

You can take steps to live a life of integrity.

Integrity is not an innate personality trait, but a personal choice you must make every single day. People choose to live with integrity and must continue choosing to live true to their morals throughout their lives.

Life can be very complex, and many people get stuck in their negative thought patterns, preventing them from living a life of integrity. Challenging external factors and circumstances may make it difficult for people to believe their level of integrity has any power over their lives. It's not always easy to snap out of toxic mindsets and behaviors, but it can be done.

Showing awareness for certain habits you'd like to eliminate is a great first step. Maybe you notice how you project your problems onto others, mistreating them in the process, or you constantly dwell on your regrets and fears. You can make the effort to stop these behaviors by evaluating what your values are.

Defining what is truly important to you and what is right and wrong will help you make more intentional choices in your life.

As we approach a new year, now is the perfect opportunity to reflect on your actions this past year and analyze how you can improve your life with a virtuous mentality. Choosing to live with integrity will fill your life with gratification and enrichment.

To live with integrity is to live true to yourself, to listen to your heart and to do the right things, even if it goes unnoticed. To have integrity is to reconnect with your spirit and let go of your ego. Once you learn to do this, life will suddenly appear a lot simpler.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, and spirituality topics.