Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs From Now To May 19

The only guarantee in love is that whether unconsciously or on purpose, you will hurt another, and they will hurt you. This isn’t because love is supposed to cause pain, but simply because humans are imperfect beings that learn through relating with another and often end up causing hurt to the one person that means the most. While love itself is always perfect, it doesn’t mean you or your partner will always be, and so mending the hurt, opening to compromise, and reunion becomes an important part of a relationship that doesn’t just improve it but also ensures it can last forever.

The week of May 13 brings an energetic wave that can help you heal what has hurt you by understanding what you truly need and allowing you to set healthy boundaries while advocating for yourself in your relationship. This healing energy begins with asteroid Ceres stationing retrograde in Capricorn on Wednesday, May 15. Ceres, the asteroid of home and nurturing, helps you reflect on what you need to create a safe space in your relationship.

Also, on the fifteenth, the Last Quarter Moon in Leo rises alongside Mercury, shifting into the loving zodiac sign of Taurus. By allowing yourself to understand more of what you need, you can open up important and healing conversations with the loved one to improve your relationship and create the space necessary to mend any hurt.

While much of the week’s astrology peaks on May 15, on Thursday, May 16, asteroid Pallas enters Scorpio as part of its retrograde, inspiring you to honor what is most important to you. Scorpio is a zodiac sign that rules your depths, inner truth, and what you desire most from love. Pallas retrograde in Scorpio allows you to honor what you truly need and stand up in whatever way you need to achieve it. If there is one thing always worth taking a stand and doing whatever it takes — it’s love.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs from now to May 19:

1. Cancer

EasyArt| Canva Pro

In this new phase of your life that began once Pluto shifted out of Capricorn, ruler of your romantic sector, you have been guided to become clear about what you want and need from love. While the first step in understanding your needs from love often comes from realizing what you don’t want, the next is allowing yourself to dream and honor what feels like the nourishing, healthy love you have been dreaming of. To improve your romantic life, you must know what it will take to feel as if you can enjoy this beautiful new place in love, which will always begin with you.

On Wednesday, May 15, asteroid Ceres stations retrograde in Capricorn in your romantic sector and invites you to understand and advocate what you now need from a partner or an entirely new relationship. Ceres governs the aspect of the home, the safe space where you can feel safe, loved, and nurtured by your partner and the life you have created together.

Ceres retrograde invites you to understand what this means for you so that you can start making the changes necessary to improve your relationship or romantic life. Focus not just on overcoming any challenge but setting up a place for emotional safety in your relationship where you and your partner can transparently share your feelings and needs for the relationship. When you focus on what you need, you can often allow your partner to do the same so that you can feel as if you are at home in your relationship.

2. Aquarius

EasyArt | Canva Pro

More than any other zodiac sign, you know that life and matters of the heart have to be given the space to transform so that growth can occur, which is an essential part of your life. In long-term relationships, it is natural to go through phases where there is distance, questions, or disconnect, not because anything is wrong but because you or your partner are growing, which often means there will be spaces of transition. These moments are often when it seems tempting to give up. You will want to protect your heart or change how you think about the relationship — but the challenge is to allow yourself to hold space, knowing that reconnecting can happen but only once you and your partner are in the space to make that happen.

On Wednesday, May 15, the First Quarter Moon in Leo brings a breath of hope for a profound reconnection with your partner and the ability to mend the past hurts of growing pains. The First Quarter Moon symbolizes new beginnings, transformation, and finding a deeper sense of balance within yourself and your relationship. In Leo, it highlights romantic matters, making this a perfect time to open up to your partner and to try to see if what you have been going through is not terminal to your connection. It is only a phase that allows you to grow closer and develop a stronger commitment.

To make the most of the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Leo, reframe how you have been thinking about your relationship and allow yourself to remove any walls you’ve placed around your heart. Recognize that there is no need to protect yourself from real, healthy, genuine love. Once you do, those moments of growth will allow you to feel more confident that you have found your forever person.

3. Scorpio

EasyArt | Canva Pro

You’ve been doing incredible work intending to your heart and healing the wounds that have prevented you from receiving the kind of love you truly want. This has come down to prioritizing healthiness, consistency, and communication as much as you have with depth, desire, and excitement. When you can genuinely believe that you can have someone there for you each and every day and still feel like it’s a love set on fire, then you are precisely in the space to be able to create it. With this journey of growth and healing within yourself, you’ve also learned how to communicate differently, which means that instead of being afraid of saying the very thing that matters, you now take pride in transparency. You have the confidence to know your needs deserve to be met, allowing you to receive what you have dreamed of.

On Wednesday, May 15, Mercury shifts into Taurus, ending the post-retrograde cycle and shifting your focus on your romantic life. Mercury governs all forms of communication, and in Taurus, it helps you have important conversations with your romantic partner or start new relationships on a healthier and more open footing. As Mercury shifts into Taurus, ensure you honor all that has already changed and grown, and don’t be afraid to ask for what you want.

While Taurus governs your romantic life, it is also a zodiac sign that symbolizes life's physical and emotional pleasures. So sharing with your existing partner or a new love about what that means to you can figure in prominently during this phase. If there is any healing that you have still been moving through from past relationships, you may also find that you get the closure and clarity you need during this time. Remember, you are empowered to speak up about what you need and want, allowing you to heal any recent hurts you’ve experienced in your romantic life.

4. Capricorn

EasyArt | Canva Pro

You deserve all the love the world offers you, but you must first acknowledge your inner desires and dreams to invest your energy in all the right places. The past year, a theme in your life has been bringing a deeper commitment and expansion to what you thought was possible. To make the most of Jupiter in Taurus era, you must communicate what you truly want with your current partner — or in a new relationship. You’ve come a long way, but it doesn’t mean there isn’t more room for growth or love.

On Wednesday, May 15, Mercury will shift into Taurus, bringing up themes of commitment and joy in your romantic relationship. While this may mean a proposal or elopement is in store for you, it also invites you into the space where you can expand on all you’ve already created. Take time to prioritize your relationship right now, especially if it’s already a committed relationship, as the North Node in Aries will continually encourage you to build the domestic life and home you’ve always wanted. While you once felt confident in what you hoped love would be, you’ve let a story develop over what you think you can have.

The energy of Mercury in Taurus is guiding you to reconnect with those long-lost desires for love and connection so that you can realize you really can have what you want — you’re just going to need first to honor it yourself and then share it with your partner. Just because you feel secure in your current relationship doesn’t mean it can’t get better, but a crucial part of that is letting yourself get back to the dreams you had before your heart was ever broken.

5. Taurus

EasyArt | Canva Pro

You are in the midst of your zodiac season of Taurus and your solar return, meaning that you are experiencing a personal new year where you can lay to rest matters of the past and choose where and how to begin anew. With the Sun, Mercury, Jupiter, and Uranus all in Taurus, you are tapping into the energy of abundant transformation, which will allow you to align your actions with your words and embrace new opportunities within your connection so that you can improve it in all the best possible ways. But, to make the most of what currently surrounds you, you first need to begin with yourself and let yourself understand that change can often be precisely what you need to have the relationship you’ve always desired.

On Thursday, May 16, asteroid Pallas will shift into Scorpio as part of its retrograde, allowing you to be more confident in improving your romantic life by knowing precisely what needs to change. Asteroid Pallas governs wisdom but also the ability to take a stand for what you know you genuinely want. With Pallas retrograde in Scorpio, you will see the most significant shift in your romantic life, as you are encouraged to tune into your truth first and then approach your relationship confidently.

As Pallas retrograde moves through Scorpio, you will be asked to be more mindful of how you approach your partner and instead of just becoming frustrated or dismissive, you will instead be asked to communicate more of your feelings and thoughts. This will create a healthier and more stable connection. It’s okay to feel whatever arises, but using that constructively will allow you to transform your relationship into one genuinely aligned with your soul’s truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.