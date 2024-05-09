May 10 shows us how it's OK to listen to what we might call our 'higher self' when it speaks to us. We are so used to being told to 'trust our gut' while, in the same breath, we are also told to question this feeling. Everything we feel is in perfect harmony with the universe. If our gut tells us something, we will go with it.

We feel spiritually wiser than we did only a week ago, as things in our lives are starting to make sense. When we put together the puzzle pieces of our lives, we start to see 'why' certain things had to happen. For three zodiac signs, the transit of Moon square Neptune opens the gates to insight and revelation. We can see the reasons 'why' now, giving us great peace.

Advertisement

We feel in touch with the spirit of the universe. We trust in it, we go with it, and we know that from this moment on, the knowledge we've gained won't dissipate. We know it's best to stay humble and accept the ebb and flow of life itself. We are at peace. We feel in balance with all that exists — that's pretty big! One with all things, in other words.

3 zodiac signs who are in perfect harmony with the universe on May 10:

1. Gemini

kevron2001 from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You aren't in the mood to go over every last detail of 'how you got here,' but you certainly did put in the time when it comes to experience. You've lived a thousand lifetimes in one life so far, and you've learned more than you should. Yet, each and every lesson has added to your well-being. This is how you've developed into a spiritually wise person. This is the truth.

You're in a tight squeeze this Friday. Someone in your life is pressuring you to 'see things their way.' You clearly do not wish to get involved with their negativity, and even if they're doing it 'just for fun,' if you don't see the fun in it, then it's not worth investing your brain power into. You have risen above this kind of gossipy behavior, and while you're still a person of great humor, you aren't into 'laying down with dogs.'

May 10 brings you the Moon square Neptune transit, which lets you come up with righteous thinking. You are here for the bliss of it all, not for the low-level energy your friends want you to get into now. You've moved on to a new plateau; it feels cleaner, spiritually energizing, and free from drama — just as it should be.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

kevron2001 from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You feel spiritually wiser and in perfect harmony with the universe because you've spent a lifetime pursuing the truth. While you still haven't found the totality of it, you know that your path is the one that eventually opens all the doors to the mysterious universe you're living in. You are not attracted to drama and are even less interested in discussing topics you want nothing to do with.

Friday, you tune in for answers rather than looking things up online. You ask questions that are not 'of this world. ' In fact, what makes your heart feel the fullest has nothing to do with your relationships or the 'things' of Earth at all. You feel like you are living on a different plane of existence, and in your own Sagittarius way, you are.

Advertisement

Doing things in peace is what brings you your greatest pleasures. You have nothing to prove to anyone anymore. Experiencing inner peace is about as free as you can get. You know when to say 'no' and when to say 'yes.' There's a world of drama, hype, exploitation, and greed out there. As far as you're concerned, if that's what they want, then that's what they'll get. You're above it now. Negativity no longer calls your name.

3. Pisces

kevron2001 from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Whether connecting with your astral friends on another plane or doing the spiritual work necessary for your happiness, one thing is certain, Pisces: you are on your way to a happier, healthier place in your life. You have seen what being a spiritual person does for you, and you like it. You've also seen how the doubters love to come out and do their job condemning you for it, but do you care? No. Have you ever cared? Well, maybe.

That's why you know it's working, Pisces. May 10 is chock full of uplifting moments for you, and you'll see that what's going on 'inside your head' is the best show in town. You are the one who writes the rules for you. If your heart and mind tell you to stick to the spirit, then that's where we can find you.

All of this spiritual work has led you to a place where you feel much more confident about just 'being.' You don't feel the need to prove yourself to anyone. You can do the work of a 'householder' while practicing austerities like an ascetic. The world is yours to experience however you wish. When it's time to pull back and go inside to enjoy your inner life, that's exactly what you do and will do this Friday.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.