It's Thursday. The Moon is aligned with Mars; you just don't know if you can handle the guilt. Did you do something 'bad?' May 9 may not bring out your worst side, but you might not have many good things to think about regarding your past behavior, as this transit tends to work on our sense of responsibility — and regret. Basically, for three zodiac signs, Thursday will be about reflecting on the past — and not without an ample amount of dread.

OK, OK, so we all make mistakes. Some of us learn to overcome our mistakes and live peacefully, knowing that every new day gives us a fresh start. This is where we need to keep our heads on. The day is fresh, it's new, and we have a chance to greet it with a positive attitude. Yes, Mars transits tend to work our nerves, so it might not be easy to 'see the world through rose-tinted glasses.'

But we will try. Oh yes, we will. If you find yourself dwelling on something you did once a long, long time ago, know that Mars is behind it. You needn't go too crazy feeling bad about your past actions. May 9 is about the now, the novel, the innovative. Let's focus on the good we can do 'now' as opposed to overthinking the wrongs of our past. Sounds like a plan? Sure does.

Struggle ends for 3 zodiac signs who get a fresh start on May 9

1. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Every now and then, your mind returns to a time when all you did was make mistakes. What's the point in returning, Sagittarius? What's done is done, and you can't go back and undo it all, so why torture yourself over that which you cannot change? You do realize this, and you are generally not as 'down' as you are, but you are also susceptible to Mars energy, and when it hits you, you tend to plummet.

It's OK, as you know you'll get past it, but you feel burdened by your own mind during this time. And you, being such a hefty thinker, cannot afford to get lost in the negativity you link to the past. We all make mistakes, and some of them are intensely stupid. It's called 'being human,' and it's something that you'll come face to face with on Thursday.

Enough time has passed for you to know that you've grown and that you've accumulated wisdom in the process. Perhaps this would be a good time to pat yourself on the back for all the amazing changes you've made in your life. You've set your life on a positive course, so you know that if you happen to fall into a ditch of bad memories on May 9, there's always May 10 to look forward to!

2. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't even want to think about what you did 'back then' as it brings up such a neurotic feeling in you that as soon as you start going down that road, you feel like you're going to get sick. Here's the thing, Capricorn: everything you've done in your life is part of the sum of who you are now, so think of it this way: regrets. You did what you did, and now you are the person you now — you happen to be pretty fantastic.

OK, OK, so it wasn't always that way, and you've got transits like a Mars/Moon set up to remind you that life wasn't always built on great choices. It's fine; it's done, and you need to forgive yourself and own the amazing person you've become. May 9 gives you time for reflection, and if you reflect all the way back to a time that has you feeling badly about yourself. Know that you'll get past that, too.

You are not alone, Capricorn. We all make mistakes and do regrettable things. It would be nice to leave this life without a single regret, which is definitely possible, but first, we must forgive ourselves the sin of simply being human. We're OK, and you're more than OK. This Thursday shows you that you're a survivor of your own mischief—not a terrible thing to boast about.'

3. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The fact that you did 'that thing' so long ago is both an embarrassment and a point of pride, as you were foolish enough to dare to go there when no one else would. None of this makes you happy in the present, however, and you'll find that on Thursday, May 9, memories of who you used to be don't sit that well with you. What happened to that point of pride thing? Well, it died along with your misspent youth.

So much for that, Aquarius. Why bother rehashing old, bad times when the present is so spectacular and promising? That's what your past experience afforded you, though it may not be all that obvious during this Mars lunation. You created your life right now, and it's a good one. That you, on occasion, fall prey to memories of the past is something that will dissolve, soon enough.

You are so good at self-help projects that you recognize a ditch of despair when you see one and move away from it before falling in. That's who you are now, Aquarius: a smart, discreet person who makes the right decisions based on analysis and experience. It's good that you did whatever you did in the past because it's what lets you know what not to do now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

