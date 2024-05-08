When Gemini's Moon starts to wane, we let down our guard, which implies that we are now more open and more susceptible to making friends. We weren't as strict with ourselves on May 9, as we couldn't help but feel as though the hard part was already over with. Whatever has been going on in our lives feels like it's at its end, in all the right ways, and now, the only thing we wish for is a good friend to chill with.

Advertisement

Thursday puts us in a good mood. We feel friendly, open, and ready to accept new people into our lives. We're not on edge. We've given up on being defensive. In all reality, we, mainly three zodiac signs, will need peace, joy, and love — the good stuff. That's what we crave on May 9 — the good stuff. Gemini's positive energy will help us achieve just that.

Advertisement

So, if we really are up for it, we can put ourselves out there, meaning we get involved, show up for gatherings, and put ourselves in the right place at the right time to greet the good feeling that we wish to overwhelm us. Yes, we are ready to be overwhelmed. We want out of the funk and into elation. Our good vibes will attract others now, so why not make the best of it? These three zodiac signs will.

3 zodiac signs whose friendships improve on May 9

1. Taurus April 20 - May 20

Vectorium | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Making friends is almost a gift in your life, as you've never once had a problem opening up to new people and letting them in. You are friendly and outgoing, and you like meeting new people; you have the best time of your life when you are with like-minded friends. On May 9, during the Waning Crescent in Gemini, your ever-widening group of friends expands.

Gemini energy always works well with you, Taurus. What might be noticeable about Thursday is that you don't seem to be judging anyone, as you do at times. Hey, we all judge people, and the thing with you is that, as judgmental as you can be at times, you are equally as accepting. Your ability to accept cancels your tendency to judge, which is exactly what allows people into your inner circle of friends.

Thursday may be a work day for you, but it still a day you can rally up a party if needed; you are the person who organizes the group, and while you've never felt comfortable being 'an organizer,' you tend to want 'fun' so much that you can't help but make things happen. The newcomers in your life will respect you for your desire to be happy, and they will follow suit.

Advertisement

2. Leo July 23 - August 22

Vectorium | Canva Pro

Sometimes, in your life, you come across as the friendliest person in the world, attracting the most fun-loving people. The truth about you, Leo, is that while you have your dark moments, you would much prefer to be filled with laughter and joy daily. While that seems obvious, as in 'who wouldn't want that? ' You are realistic regarding friends: you trust them but are always just a little wary.

Thursday, May 9, has you working with some very positive Gemini energy, and it's the kind of stuff that makes you opt for the good over the bad. That dualistic Gemini vibe pushes you towards happiness, making you open your heart to a few new people. These are potential friends, and you feel good about letting them 'in.'

Advertisement

And so, it's time to get out that old 'suit of charm' and wear it proudly on May 9, as you'll be making new friends and getting together with old ones, just the same. There's cause for celebration in your life, and why not have as much fun with great people as possible? This feels like your 'calling,' Leo; you were born to gather people together for a good time, so you shall during the Waning crescent in Gemini.

3. Virgo August 23 - September 22

Vectorium | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If there's a party to attend, you're all over that one, Virgo, as that 'other side' of you is about to appear, and it's the side that loves a good time. You aren't always in the mood to laugh or share stories with good friends, but on May 9, you are the number one socialite; you want friends around you and the party to go on and on.

This special occasion is made special because you are extremely good at being social; you love it. You love attention and giving attention to friends and family if what they bring to the table is as positively charged as you are. You are quite open to making new friends now, and you'll see that you are also influenced by the Waning Crescent in Gemini, which pushes you towards being friendly and open.

You can expect a new friend circle to emerge on Thursday, as this is a great time for you to trust in others and believe in the power of fun. You aren't looking for long-term commitments or anything more than the idea of just having a good time with people who make you happy. May 9 has this in store for you. Have a good time, and don't do anything I wouldn't do. Ya hear me?

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.