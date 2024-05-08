The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 9, 2024

Communication starts to grow stronger for each zodiac sign starting May 9, 2024. Find out what the stars have to say when the Moon is in Gemini, and Venus, Mercury, the Sun, Uranus and Jupiter are all in the sign of Taurus.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 9, 2024:

Aries

Love can become stagnate, but during the Moon in Gemini, your curious buttons get pushed. It's an ideal time to get to know your partner better, while showing something new about yourself that they didn't know. Consider playing a game where you get to ask each other questions. Or take a drive tonight and have an open chat about anything that comes to mind. Avoid holding firm to expectations. Be dynamic.

Taurus

Memories are investments of the past into the future. If you have a few fond memories that you'd like to keep, consider putting them into some sort of memory box, scrapbook or album. Print photos from your cell phone for framing in the future. If you don't have recent photos you like, kill two birds with one stone by scheduling a couple's photography shoot to celebrate a milestone in your relationship.

Gemini

Feel comfortable in your own skin. It's wonderful when you feel good about who you are. If you've recently gone through a breakup, use this time to heal and nurture your soul back to health. Journal. Talk with a friend. Be open and expressive. Forgive yourself if you feel guilty for picking someone that didn't turn out to be who yo thought they were; and also let go of the past so you can move toward the future.

Cancer

The past can teach you so much about love. During the Moon in Gemini, consider memories that aren't so fond and take a lesson from each. When you are finished, let them go so you can forget about exes you no longer want to remember. Detachment from what could have been will help you to feel free.

Leo

It's wonderful to fall in love with your best friend. You have someone you can listen to and be heard. You have a person who understands your good side and the part of you you're not proud of. Today, cultivate the friendship part of your relationship. Aim to get to know your significant other so that you can love them unconditionally.

Virgo

You want to feel safe in your relationship, so when you can foster a sense of respect and closeness, do so. It's so easy to say something that can be hurtful to your partner when you're familiar with one another. But you can make today the day when you begin to do things differently. Be intentional.

Libra

You learn something new every day, and you may discover new insight into how your partner thinks. it's tough to understand your partner when they have been hurt in the past; however, you can get curious. Ask lots of questions. Don't assume you know the answer; keep a sense of humor whatever you do.

Scorpio

Someone has a secret crush on you, Libra. Today, you may find out that a coworker has the eyes for you, and you may feel the same way. This day is for open conversations about love and trust and what is needed to remain partners through good and tough times.

Sagittarius

Love is in the air; this time, you may channel these emotions into a new place or protect your significant other. It's important to communicate as much as possible. A list of who will do what can help map everything for you and your partner. Include your expectations to explore what will work for you both In real life.

Capricorn

It's never too late to try again. You may wonder if your relationship could work even after you thought about calling it quits. It depends. Have you talked about expectations and what you desire in the future? Today can be when your partner does a total 180° change. This day may be one to celebrate. Have hope.

Aquarius

You are ready for a new experience in love and life. You may feel bogged down by old habits and routines, which could have made your love life unexciting. Start something yourself rather than wait for the spark to come alive again. Host a dinner date night at your home for your friends. Plan a fun evening for you and your significant other and surprise them.

Pisces

Is it time to move in? You may be ready to take a big leap of faith and move in with your partner. Communicate as openly as possible. Plan for who will do what and what your place should look like. Create a spending budget and do a trial run before giving up your apartment or current home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.