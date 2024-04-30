Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading For May 1

We have a few changes taking place in the sky, and these energies also show up in our tarot card reading for Wednesday. Here's what you need to know for Wednesday, based on the Moon, Sun, and Pluto retrograde.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for you May 1, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Luck can find you wherever you are. Think positively. Your professional life is headed for an upgrade. An important project or situation you've worked on will highlight you favorably and give you the leverage you want and need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

It's done. You did exactly what you said you would do, and now the work is finished. It's as though a weight has been lifted off of your shoulders. Now, you can breathe and live the life of your dreams freely.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A fresh start is what you need. You're ready to hit the reset button. Wipe the slate clean. It's time to begin again with a bright new mindset, taking the lessons you've learned and applying them to your future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

This is an emotional time. You're sentimental and feeling a bit melancholy. It's OK to sort through your emotions right now. Give yourself time to process them. If you want to cry, don't try to stop it from happening. Be in the moment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You're a bit all over the place right now. You have a lot going on, and it's hard to manage all of it. Consider adopting a schedule or using a planner to help you keep track of every item on your list. You can also look into productivity apps to see if they help.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You're in love, and perhaps the other person doesn't know it or feels the same way. If you're feeling stuck right now, try to find things that promote a sense of self-love. Focus on your self, and take care. Be gentle with your heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

The end of something is the start of a new chapter. Transitions are opportunities. You long for what you once had, but the future is brighter. You've outgrown the past, which is why you're progressing in a new direction.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You want to know something, but it seems like the answer is not there for you right now. After searching for what need, be patient. Things come to you when the timing is right. You don't have to force it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are there for a reason. You want to do something your own way. You think that your shortcut or method is better than what others suggest you do. If you decide to carve out your own path, you could fail; be willing to accept responsibility for that decision. You can always go back and try again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have many good qualities and traits, and when people tell you that you ought to be doing one thing and another, it can confuse you, especially if you're unsure what your life purpose is. Instead of listening or following the world's advice, tune in to your heart and let it lead you. Once you are secure in yourself, the voice of others won't influence you negatively anymore.



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You're trying something new and exciting, which is why life feels like an adventure for you. You may want to journal these moments so you can remember them. Take lots of photos for future memory keeping.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Could this be the start of a new relationship? The stars are aligned just right for the foundation of love to deepen. You're ready to meet someone or to see your partnership grow deep roots. You'll know that you're where you are meant to be when the sparks fly!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.