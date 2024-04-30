Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading For May 1

Things happen for a reason.

Written on Apr 30, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
tarot horoscope for may 1, 2024 NotionPic and nisara-tangtrakul | Canva Pro
Advertisement

We have a few changes taking place in the sky, and these energies also show up in our tarot card reading for Wednesday. Here's what you need to know for Wednesday, based on the Moon, Sun, and Pluto retrograde.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for you May 1, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Luck can find you wherever you are. Think positively. Your professional life is headed for an upgrade. An important project or situation you've worked on will highlight you favorably and give you the leverage you want and need. 

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

It's done. You did exactly what you said you would do, and now the work is finished. It's as though a weight has been lifted off of your shoulders. Now, you can breathe and live the life of your dreams freely.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A fresh start is what you need. You're ready to hit the reset button. Wipe the slate clean. It's time to begin again with a bright new mindset, taking the lessons you've learned and applying them to your future.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Six of Cups

This is an emotional time. You're sentimental and feeling a bit melancholy. It's OK to sort through your emotions right now. Give yourself time to process them. If you want to cry, don't try to stop it from happening. Be in the moment.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You're a bit all over the place right now. You have a lot going on, and it's hard to manage all of it. Consider adopting a schedule or using a planner to help you keep track of every item on your list. You can also look into productivity apps to see if they help.

RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You're in love, and perhaps the other person doesn't know it or feels the same way. If you're feeling stuck right now, try to find things that promote a sense of self-love. Focus on your self, and take care. Be gentle with your heart. 

RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Death

The end of something is the start of a new chapter. Transitions are opportunities. You long for what you once had, but the future is brighter. You've outgrown the past, which is why you're progressing in a new direction. 

RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You want to know something, but it seems like the answer is not there for you right now. After searching for what need, be patient. Things come to you when the timing is right. You don't have to force it.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are there for a reason. You want to do something your own way. You think that your shortcut or method is better than what others suggest you do. If you decide to carve out your own path, you could fail; be willing to accept responsibility for that decision. You can always go back and try again.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: The Magician

You have many good qualities and traits, and when people tell you that you ought to be doing one thing and another, it can confuse you, especially if you're unsure what your life purpose is. Instead of listening or following the world's advice, tune in to your heart and let it lead you. Once you are secure in yourself, the voice of others won't influence you negatively anymore. 
 

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely

Related Stories From YourTango:
3 Zodiac Signs Who Just Want To Be Happy On May 1
5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The First Week Of May 2024
2 Zodiac Signs Who Powerful Experience Abundance On May 1 During The Quarter Moon

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You're trying something new and exciting, which is why life feels like an adventure for you. You may want to journal these moments so you can remember them. Take lots of photos for future memory keeping. 

RELATED: The Complete 2024 Aquarius Horoscope, Broken Down By Month

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Could this be the start of a new relationship? The stars are aligned just right for the foundation of love to deepen. You're ready to meet someone or to see your partnership grow deep roots. You'll know that you're where you are meant to be when the sparks fly!

RELATED: 2024 Pisces Love Horoscope For Every Month Of The Year

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Advertisement