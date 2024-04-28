The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 29

Your daily tarot card for each zodiac sign is here with insight for April 29. It's time for the work grind, zodiac signs. We have a Sun in Taurus and the Moon in Capricorn. One planet is changing signs — Venus will enter Taurus this Monday. The start of the week is always a busy time. There's a light at the end of the tunnel, and your daily tarot card reading is here to help.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on April 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You're thinking too much, Aries. Overthinking can lead to fear, which can lead to feeling stuck and unable to make important decisions. Rather than pondering what you are concerned about in your mind, try journalling or writing your concerns on paper. Play the "What if" game and write down each worst-case scenario to help you see that you will be fine no matter what.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're such a hard-working and tenacious zodiac sign, so when you receive this tarot card, it is a sign to keep doing what you're doing because it's working. Consistency and grit are the name of the game. Plan your moves, and make them happen. Enjoy life!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's wonderful to be comfortable, but becoming too cozy can lead to complacency, and then you no longer appreciate what you have. You may even think that there is better out there, when everything you tried to get you have earned. Break free of this cycle and start with gratitude. Make a gratitude list and begin a daily reminder about how sweet life is for you now, and in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Courage comes from within, but it can start by having a person in your life who believes in you. Borrowing a friend's belief can be the foundation of learning to trust yourself. Instead of saying you can't do something, ask yourself if others think you can. That can give you permission to try and not give up until you do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A little savings can be a huge safeguard when something unexpected happens. This tarot card is a warning that you could have an unexpected situation hit your pocketbook. Instead of assuming all is well and spending every penny you get, scale back and be frugal. It's the smarter thing to do beginning now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You're at square one, but with time and effort, you can begin to build a solid career. If you're learning a new skill, have just begun a new job, or want to, this tarot card encourages you to focus on mastery and not become discouraged when you make small mistakes. Everyone does this when they are first trying something new.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good vibes all around, Libra. This tarot card is such a positive omen, indicating that luck is on your side. You can take courage and feel great about the prospects of the future. The Sun is shining on you, literally. You have a guardian angel with you who making sure you are safe, protected and secure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have lots of talents and gifts, and when you list them all, it can be hard to know which one you'd like to focus on. This tarot card reveals a lack focus, but if you choose one and try to do well with it, success will follow ... perhaps money, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems happen, and some days, you can prepare for them, and others, you cannot. The Tower tarot card warns of a sudden, unfortunate event. You might feel bewildered at first, but the flip side of this card is that these events are often short-lived and repair themselves. It's a sign to be patient and to keep smiling no matter what the day brings.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You are in a situation that you may already see isn't working out very well. You feel hurt because your expectations were not met. You may even feel like a friend misled or betrayed you. It's not easy to overcome these types of feelings, but with time, you will learn the lesson you needed to learn and move on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have many friends and family who want to see you succeed in life and reach your goals. If you need help or advice, allow yourself to become comfortable asking for what you need. You may hear no, but you never know—you may get a yes and much more!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Not many people are big fans of change. Some people resist it and try to avoid it at all costs. Change is super important right now, as you are outgrowing something in your life. Regardless of how you may feel about this current transition, it will happen, and you will eventually need to accept it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.