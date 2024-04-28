Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 29 — Venus Enters Taurus

The planet of love and property impact each zodiac sign in a different way.

Written on Apr 28, 2024

daily horoscope for april 29, 2024 sketchify, EllyMiller, DSAimages from Getty Images | Canva Pro
Life is beautiful, zodiac signs, and if you feel like you need something to look forward to, Venus entering Taurus is it. Venus rules beautiful, property, and love. She rules Taurus, so her entry into this earthy fixed zodiac sign can bring us fortitude, stamina, and luck in the areas of finance, real estate, food cultivation, business and marital relationships. It's a great time to plant a garden, work outdoors or plan your next financial move in real estate or business.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, April 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

You're headed for a financial upgrade, Aries. Venus enters Taurus, activating your money sector. This is a great time to ask for a raise, to search for a new job with more pay or better benefits, or to start a home-based business as a side gig.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

You're headed for a personality boost. Venus enters your sign, activating your personal development sector. This is a good time to shop for a new wardrobe, to take classes for personal development or to make a physical change from hair style to personal attire.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Watch your back. Venus enters Taurus, activating your hidden enemies sector. This is a good time to be more selective about the friendships you keep and to make wise choices about who you trust. You will want to be sure that you know who you are speaking to, so be cautious with gossip or oversharing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

It's time to socialize, Cancer. Venus enters Taurus, activating your friendships sector. It's a great time to join social clubs, activate your professional memberships and to start going to mixers, parties and accepting dinner invitations. You are in the spotlight and it will feel good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

It's time to upgrade your professional behavior. Venus enters Taurus, activating your career and social status sector. This is a great time to start coming to work earlier and showing off your skills. You will want to portray yourself positively and be caught going above and beyond. Leaders and decision-makers are watching.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Are you interested in going back to school? Venus enters Taurus, activating your academic pursuits sector. Fill out your FAFSA form or look into scholarships for things you qualify for. You can start doing research and submitting requests for recommendation letters. If you don't want to go to formal school, you can learn something new and share the information with others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Ask, and you shall receive. Venus enters Taurus, activating your shared resources sector. This is a great time to approach banks or private lenders for personal loans or to look into refinancing a car or something you want to reduce debt over. This is also a great time to talk about merging assets with a friend or possible business associate.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Be open and communicative. Venus enters Taurus, activating your commitment sector. Plan ahead for meetings. Have notes about what it is you want to say. Be willing to chat about hard topics. Write down lots of notes and keep tabs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Get ready for a month of productivity. Venus enters Taurus, activating your daily routine sector. This is where you shine the brightest. Get organized. Plan to make things more polished at home and work. Your insight into what will work or not work ergonomically will make you feel enlightened and happy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

It's good to tap into your imagination, as you can become a bit serious at times. So, now that Venus enters Taurus, activating your creativity sector, it's time to dive into artistic pursuits. You can journal or paint. You may decide to do some DIY projects in your home that liven it up and make it more beautiful for you and your guests when you entertain.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Your love life blossoms in the area of your home. Venus enters Taurus, activating your family sector. This is a great time to work on your house and do things to make it more cozy. You can get colorful bedding or new throw cushions for your sofa. Consider stocking up on snacks or special beverages for when company comes over.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

It's time to chat and become more sociable with others. You may even get hit with the writing bug. Venus enters Taurus, activating your communication sector. This is a great time for creating blogs for a new website or writing heartfelt notes and mailing them to friends. You might enjoy playing Scrabble with friends or family at home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

