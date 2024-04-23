The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs On April 25

Here's the one-card tarot horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs as the Sun is in Taurus and Mercury is stationing direct. Here's how these energies impact your tarot card reading for April 25, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Leadership is a big responsibility and sometimes daunting. Today, you may have too many things to spearhead a task. Even if you want to do what you're' being asked, it may be wiser to have another person handle it. Leaders don't always have to be hands-on; they can help others demonstrate their own leadership capabilities so they can shine.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Take care of yourself, Taurus. It's so easy to say you'll tend to your own needs tomorrow or after this or that thing happens. Self-care is a daily to-do. You need to focus on it each day. Do the smaller things that are less time-consuming, but don't skip meals, rest and drink your water each day. Include those.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You're a social butterfly, Gemini. You're a person who needs others, and they need you, too. When you spend too much time by yourself, your life can feel less fulfilling. Go out and mingle. Get involved. Do things that you enjoy and invite a good friend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Problems can be handled in one of two ways: confront or run. This tarot card indicates addressing a situation head-on is the way to go. You might not like being confrontational; however, it can't get any worse when you manage a problem right away. You want to control the situation; today is the day you can do that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving fairly quickly. This is going to be a busy day, and you're going to feel like you have to jump from one meeting to another. It's a lot to keep up with. Despite how life's events can command all of your attention, be present. Try to control the noise of your mind and remain centered in your peace.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You are free, Virgo. A habit has ensnared you for far tooling, and now you are ready to break away from what held you back from full happiness. Don't allow your mind to trick you into thinking dabbling in it again is going to be OK. This is a clean break, and you ought to take it fully.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You can push or allow the universe to take over and do what it is supposed to do. Test life and see how things work out in your favor. Even when you worry you'll lose out on something you want, observe how it all falls into place, giving you the best of everything you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You may be accused of doing something, but don't act reactively when this happens. Remain calm and state your facts. The facts speak for themselves, and if someone has chosen to disbelieve you or them, it's not on you to prove yourself. Expend your energy where it is useful and productive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Give, but don't do so to the point where you put yourself in need. Being kind and giving doesn't have to mean you depend on all your resources. Find the right balance between giving (and saving). Know what makes sense and how much of an impact you want to make based on your charity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Take a course to help you gain the skills you want to enter a new career field. If you already have a degree but can't get your foot in the door, this tarot card suggests a short apprenticeship or internship. Networking can also be a big help.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

It happens. You start to hang out with the wrong crowd, and then the next thing you know, you're doing things you don't want to do. You can stop the madness and get back to who you are. Take back control of your time, schedule and life. Listen to your heart and follow it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

You are born to be a spiritual being. Even if you don't subscribe to any religious practice or group, it's good to be in touch with your higher power. Connect with nature. Tune in. Read a book, The Four Agreements or subscribe to a spirituality podcast like Deepak Chopra's, "Mind Body Zone: Living Outside the Box".

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.