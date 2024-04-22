Full Moon In Scorpio Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On April 23

Sparks fly on Tuesday as the Full Moon in Scorpio arrives to shake up our love horoscopes. This Full Moon kicks off Taurus season, and it's just three days before Mercury retrograde ends. We have a powerful day in store for us, especially in love and relationships. The Full Moon will be opposite of Pluto, the planet of transformation and change. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign this Tuesday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 23, 2024:

Aries

Today, enhance your self-love. You may not be able to spend time with your romantic partner, so do things you like to do by yourself. Journal, go for a walk, take a bubble bath, or eat your favorite ice cream.

Taurus

An ex may show up in your life again, and due to the passing of time, you may think this is a good thing. Remember, time has passed, which means this is a new relationship. You can't go back to what you had; you have to figure out what you can do moving forward. Get to know your potential partner again.

Gemini

It's time to walk down memory lane. Sometimes, a romantic relationship must return to its roots from when you were first friends. Don't be afraid to set the reset button. Going back to square one can be a blessing. Go out on a date and do things to help you get to know each other better.

Cancer

You need to manage your reputation. Sometimes, ex-partners talk bad about the love you shared as if it didn't happen the way it did. Be the one who sets the record straight. Don't be shy about saying your truth; silence may not be golden right now.

Leo

Other circumstances may complicate travel plans that you thought would be good for summer. If you have to cancel a trip, don't wait till the last minute. It's always better to deliver bad news when you find out about it yourself. You can always make it up to that person later.

Virgo

You can't take back mean words; it's better not to say them at all. Try to think before you speak, attempting not to be reactive. You may feel the need to speak about the things that have hurt your heart, but it's always best to do so with kindness.

Libra

Slow down. Don't try to rush into anything with anyone. You may feel like your relationship needs you to act more intensely, but rushing into a commitment often ends in disaster. Get to know each other better instead.

Scorpio

It's good to switch things up a little bt. You can recreate your date nights. You can go out and have an enjoyable time in nature. You may find that adding a little bit of diversity into your relationship will bring back that spark and keep things interesting.

Sagittarius

Go back to basics. You know you can be romantic if you want to be. Getting flowers isn't cheesy, it's a great way to say you were thinking of someone. Plus, it may surprise your partner that you sentimentally thought about them. If you want to be extra sweet, get them chocolates, too.

Capricorn

Remember, you're not trying to have your parents' relationship. Whether your model of love was good or bad, your current partnership is between you and your partner. You get to define it. This requires you to be open and expressive and share vulnerably what you feel. You may find it hard to change certain patterns, but if you work together as a team, you can do it!

Aquarius

Can you play games to help you and your partner communicate better? Sometimes, the smallest act can enhance what's already working. Maybe a game of trivia or Scrabble. Try couple's games that help you open up and learn more about each other. Think outside the box.

Pisces

Money problems can bring out the worst in you both. It's important not to fight over things you can learn to manage with time. Maybe consider taking a class about money management or being more transparent about your spending so you can hold each other accountable and stick to your budgets.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.