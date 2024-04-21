Beautiful Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On April 22, 2024

We have a cosmic taste of opposites attract on April 22, 2023. The Moon will spend the day in Libra, and Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is in the sign of Aries. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology and their love horoscopes beginning this Monday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 22, 2024:

Aries

It's your way, their way, or the highway, Aries. Today, anticipate a push-pull in your relationship that can create a sense of disruption. This can be a blessing in disguise, though. Through hardships you may discover if you truly love a person or not. You may find out if you want to be together for the long haul.

Taurus

Good things come to those who way, and sometimes it can feel like it's not a day early, although you would prefer it to be. You may hear some news on your social media about a friend that is a wake-up call. Today is the perfect day for setting a health-related goal with your partner. Why wait for a health scare of your own to decide to work out or daily walk together?

Gemini

There's a relationship on the horizon and it could be through a friend. You may find out that the person you're crushing on is feeling the same way as you. Be open and honest about what's on your heart. They maybe waiting for you to admit what they think you're feeling. Go out for a coffee date or do a dinner invitation and see where things flow.

Cancer

Do something that keeps you close to home and the things that are familiar to you. Spend time cultivating your floral garden or begin to plant seeds for the fall harvest. You might enjoy going to a movie with your partner. Be sure to talk about your home and family responsibilities to define who needs to be responsible for what this week.

Leo

Consider your options. If you're in a relationship and feel unhappy, talk things over with your partner. Today is the best day for having serious conversations. It may take time to work through all the issues. So, dedicate the time. Don't multitask. Give your full attention. Put the phone on airplane mode or use silence message notifications if you can.

Virgo

Show the people you love that you value them by doing things differently than you used to do. Take time to say good morning and kiss good night. Give a little more attention where you were rushed. Don't let an argument cause you to feel like your situation isn't workable. Add value, and try not to let others minimize it with negative energy especially as it relates to love.

Libra

Compromise isn't easy for everyone to do, but you may find it's what it takes for you and your significant other to improve a relationship. Talk about your needs and wants. Seek to understand your partner's fears. Be vulnerable. Don't be ashamed to show your heart and let someone you care about know your weaknesses. It could be what brings you closer together.

Scorpio

Health is wealth, and the health of your relationship is what can make it feel fulfilling to you. Foster honesty and trust. Realize that there does not need to be power struggles. Aim to be equals. Do things together that foster a bond that is unbreakable. Remember to trust your significant other to be there for you, and reciprocate.

Sagittarius

Romance is spontaneous but it can also be something you plan. Talk about the future with your partner. Let them get excited about all the wonderful things you want to do together. Be open to new ideas. Search for them. Consider a day cruise or a visit to a tropical paradise. If you prefer to be off the beaten path, stay at a cabin during off-season in the mountains and go for a hike.

Capricorn

Is your career getting in the way of love? Try to make time for a relationship or for your friendships where you can. It's never a wise decision to have an improper work-life balance. You want to try and find windows of time where you can be involved with your personal life without thinking of work. Maybe use a PTO day to go out and have fun. That's what they are there for.

Aquarius

It's a wonderful day to hear a prediction about love and relationships with a friend who can read tarot cards. Ask for a barter and trade. You can do something nice for them in exchange for an interpretation of your situation. You may discover something you need to know.

Pisces

One of the most powerful things you can do with your partner is embrace and accept them for who they are. Embrace your relationship. Share things with them. Be open and willing to try new things. Give quality time, and focus on your time together without allowing yourself to become distracted by outside influences.

