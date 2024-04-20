Love Horoscope For April 21, Improves Relationships

The love horoscope for April 21, 2024, includes advice, tips and things to do that make life and romance so much better. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Aries

Everything happens for a reason, Aries, and sometimes that reason is unclear. Today, go with the way things are right now. You don't need to push or try to change. Instead, relax and work on yourself and your personal happiness.

Taurus

Amazing things can happen when you start viewing a problem in love as solvable. Today, you are solutions-oriented, and this is what brings out the best in your relationships. Spend time troubleshooting a situation and see how things go. The past can resolve itself.

Gemini

It's a great day for teaming up with a good friend. Platonic love can be one of the greatest loves to experience. You get the beautiful benefit of companionship without feeling pressured to be in something you aren't ready for. Go out and see a movie. Watch a sense or a sunrise. Be open to trying something new. Be careful to avoid gossip.

Cancer

Loving your job can be a wonderful thing, Cancer, especially if you want something to fulfill your intellectual mind and give you a sense of belonging and fulfillment. This day is perfect for diving into a work-related project. If you prefer to do something community-oriented, sign up to volunteer at your favorite non-profit organization..

Leo

You will learn something new about your significant other today. It's a perfect day for asking 31 questions and finding out what you both like or dislike. Go for a long drive down an open road and blast your favorite love songs. Go out on a dinner date and enjoy some karaoke.

Virgo

Secrets can be a positive part of a relationship. Today, try to outdo each other in showing your love but with surprises. Hide notes. Surprise your partner with sudden compliments. Enjoy being together and make a plan to go out, perhaps to a place you both have not been to before.

Libra

This is a wonderful day for exploring the true meaning of commitment. You can learn a lot about your love life when you are able to withstand life's challenges. Good or bad times, stay strong.

Scorpio

Stick to a routine in love. At first, it can seem boring to find a way to incorporate one habit you do each day. Consider how meaningful it can be to give a hug when you first get home or end the night with a sweet forehead kiss.

Sagittarius

Today's perfect for talking about the future with your mate. Where do you both see your relationship being in five years? How does this match up with your personal goals and dreams? Talk about it.

Capricorn

Invest in your relationship. It's nice to have a way to connect with each other on a different level. Consider buying a his-and-her journal to write love notes to each other each week. You can start with a prompt and work your way to being purely authentic—straight from the heart.

Aquarius

Do something you haven't done in some time with your partner. Go through old photos and see which would be great to put into a scrapbook. Print a photo and put it in a small frame to keep by your bedside.

Pisces

Make time to plan something fun and exciting. Check out travel deals to see where you can go as a couple without breaking the bank. Talking about the future can give a strong sense of love and attachment. It means you see each other there.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.