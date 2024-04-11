The Friday Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 12

We are sliding into the weekend, which is a time for dating, relaxing and celebrating love. Mercury retrograde stirs our hearts in just the right way on Friday. Here's how our love horoscopes reveal what invokes strong emotional attachments with loved ones and the potential for better relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 12, 2024:

Aries

Love brings out your greatest traits, but it can also bring out your worst ones. It's a double-edged sword, Aries, and during Mercury's retrograde in your sign, you get to ponder the mystery of it all. While you may feel like talking things through or airing an annoyance with your partner, this day was made for introspection. Activities like journaling, speaking to a therapist, or meeting in private with your higher power are best for sorting through your feelings.

Taurus

In the book Dating Manifesto, author Lisa Anderson states that "A season of singleness can be a time of self-discovery and personal growth." You're ready to face your demons, Taurus.

You realize that for you to have the love you've always wanted, you need to address things within yourself that are incompatible with a relationship. This is a wonderful time to date yourself. Even if you're in a committed relationship, you can learn to explore things about who you are to improve and grow.

Gemini

You can love someone deeply, but there are times when no amount of love can take back the words that were said. During Mercury retrograde, hurtful things can replay in your mind like a broken record. During these moments, it's important to remember who you are and what makes you so resilient.

It's OK to tell someone you love that you need space to process your emotions. It's perfectly normal to need time to heal. If a true friend apologizes for what happened, they will be willing to wait. Don't forget, Gemini, you are worth waiting for.

Cancer

You may not have the quickest comeback when you need it, and there could be a few moments during Mercury retrograde where you think you wished you had said something but did not.

This is your chance to rewind incidents where things did not work out how you wanted. Moments where you felt disrespected, unloved or uncared for may be magnified, and despite how painful it can feel, it's good to reflect and learn from it. You can grow so much, Cancer, during this season of introspection. You'll learn how to set better boundaries.

Leo

You can change your mind about a relationship or your ability to be in one right now. During Mercury retrograde, you may be at a place where you want to redefine the terms and conditions of your relationship, particularly a decision you made earlier this year.

Big life changes like relocating, moving in with your partner, or getting engaged may be off the table. Making an executive decision that feels one-sided can be hard since you are disappointing another person, but at the end of the day, one thing you'll learn during this Mercury retrograde is that you must do what's best for you.

Virgo

Can you go back to someone after they have disrespected you? It depends on how you feel and how they behave afterward. Respect is a sensitive topic for you as Mercury retrograde emphasizes self-love this month.

You may not want to confront the problem due to fear of being further rejected or made to feel bad. Try to take the high road and focus on the problem. As you are learning to be kinder toward yourself, you can confidently extend that same energy to others.

Libra

When you discover new information, you can learn something new and adjust how you feel or think about a person. One strange phenomenon could occur on Friday during Mercury retrograde: you get the ick. The ick can be perplexing, and it can take time to work through it.

Another bizarre thing that could manifest in your love life is falling more deeply in love over something like a flaw. A flaw your partner shows you can help you see their human side. It shows you how special you are to them because they've let you know them intimately.

Scorpio

When you share a secret with someone, you want to know that information is locked down tight and tucked away for no one else but the person you told. But, during Mercury retrograde this Friday, fear can kick in, leaving you to wonder if you should not have opened up so much.

Maybe you should have kept your feelings and thoughts to yourself. This day can be one where you learn a two-fold lesson. First, discernment about secrets is never sure. You can't know how someone else will react to the information you give. Second, sometimes your worst fears don't come true. The person moves on, and it's as though you have never said anything at all.

Sagittarius

"Sometimes, two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together."—unknown. Getting back with an ex is not an easy decision.

You may feel judged and think this person hurt you, so why would you trust them again? The real question is, do you want to reconcile? If so, you can do it before Mercury stations direct again. However, you might be confused about starting over, if at all.

One of the things to consider is if you are hoping to get the relationship you had or are willing to start over again. Today, reflect on your wants and desires for love and whether or not you and your ex have learned from your past mistakes.

Capricorn

You may want your partner to be who they were when you first met them, but it's impossible. Every day, you evolve into a new individual. Asking someone you love to stay the same is to invite them to stagnate.

Your challenge this Friday is to accept people for who they are. You may not get to go back to what you had, but you can accept the joy of evolving and becoming better humans together.

Aquarius

Listen to your inner voice when it comes to relationships, Aquarius. Harold W. Becker stated, "The inner voice of love forever sings to us through our heart. " This is how you will want to approach your relationships this Friday.

Mercury retrograde can stir the longings of your soul, allowing you to sense if a person can give you what you need or if you must look within to find it. True love begins with you.

Pisces

You don't have to give back a gift someone gave you when you break up, but you may want to let it go to forget the love you once shared. Time is the cure to heartbreak, Pisces, and rather than pawn an engagement ring or sell things you feel you can't see any longer, put them out of sight and wait for when the surge of emotions is less powerful.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.