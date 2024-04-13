One-Card Tarot Reading For All 12 Zodiac Signs On April 14, 2024

On Sunday, April 14, 2024 the Sun continues in Aries while the Cancer Moon is in the Waxing Crescent phase. We pulled a one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign to show what to mindful of as you enjoy your day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Don't worry about things you can't control. Fear can inhibit you from living the life you were born to live. When one thing happens, ask yourself why, and then learn from the experience. The experience may even be part of your journey. You can learn to defeat the odds and embrace them. Your future you will thank you for being strong.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a beautiful day, Taurus, not because you get everything you want out of life but because you are in it. Anticipate good things, and they will manifest in your life. Let your smile become contagious. Let your personality shine through.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented, Gemini. You may not realize just how talented and incredible your skills are, but they help you succeed in life. Keep using your skills in a way that promotes the collective experience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

It is a beautiful thing to fall in love with your work, Cancer! Amidst this, finding a work-life balance. Be sure to keep things like friendships, fun and rest a priority so that love can remain.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Feeling not enough often stems from an unmet regimen of "should-be's" or criteria. When in reality, you are far more than enough, Leo. You are not made to be like others, and your worth is not in how you perform. A good place to start is releasing the notion that you need to do things to prove it and slowly beginning to form compassion and love internally for your being.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Suzy Kassem said, "Fear kills more dreams than failure ever would." You may be contemplating expressing your thoughts and opening up to someone. While fear of vulnerability is a real thing, you may be moved by the impact waiting on the other side. While a slightly different narrative, the quote puts it beautifully: not choosing to act can withhold more goodness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Mandy Hale once said, "Happiness is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to look like and celebrating it for what it is." Attention focused only on what you don't like and wish to change can lead you to a place of lack. Conversely, leading with gratitude can help you appreciate your surroundings more and feel empowered to change what you must. Be mindful of your mind; it's your sole living place, so guard it!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Weak or strong, the people around us impact who we become; it's just how humans are hardwired! On your healing journey, you may have some people you need to distance yourself from to embark on or continue on it. It is good to assess the effects of your relationships.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A relationship is the joining of two people; two messy people coming together will not form a healthy outcome, but rather two healthy people. This is a time to care for and tend to your health before entering into anything more. You may feel like there is still some work to do regarding your well-being before entering that new chapter.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love isn't just for your relationship, Capricorn! It is beautiful to have fun in your partnership, but it is equally important to prioritize your solo health and relationship. This is a great time to schedule a solo date or even a quiet night for yourself. It doesn't have to be fancy; just do some of your favorite things.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

When you find the people you love to be around, you can't get enough, Aquarius. This is a beautiful time to prioritize relationships and watch as they grow. Embrace time with family as well as nurture your own individuality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's time to do the dang thing, Pisces! You may have known what you ought to do for a bit, and now is the moment to put it all together and do the work. Write out your goals if you haven't already, and some habits for how you will tangibly get there, and with grace, work to grow!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.