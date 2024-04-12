Tarot Card Horoscope For April 13, 2024

It's the weekend, and if you're ready to find something interesting just for you, then you're in luck. We have selected a single tarot card with a prediction explaining what could be insightful for your day. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign beginning this Saturday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Aries, you are known for your strength. But did you also know that strength comes in many forms? Sometimes, it is strong-willed and sharp like you; other times, it takes the form of kindness and grace. In fact, responding in a calm regard often requires more power than letting the natural flow. This card prompts you to assess your typical responses and ask what you might want to move closer toward. Perhaps words of grace and kindness can better move others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It’s time to celebrate, Taurus! Whether it’s for being farther along in the journey, having an able body, or having another day to live, this card highlights the many blessings around you — and how gifts are sweetened through gratitude. Don’t be afraid to be the first one to reach out to make plans with your pals. Set up a night in your home if you can, or enjoy a fun activity out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Sometimes, surrender is actually an acceptance of more. When you turn from the things not meant for you, you are welcomed with the opportunity to invite what is. This card serves as a prompting to watch what you’re pouring into. If you’ve been feeling rejected, consider changing efforts that aren’t leading to anything promising. This is about fixating your energy — what will be fruitful? Why put your time into things that don't give back? You can put your energy and attention elsewhere.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Do you have any skills or talents you wish to monetize? Now is the time to take action. Maybe look into building knowledge in that area or working under someone. Otherwise, if it’s time, take steps to build something of your own. Overall, this card prompts slow and steady progress and creates a pleasant workforce. You are on the right track, Cancer, if being a business owner is your dream and you're working on it already.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

There is power in your environment, Leo. It may prompt you to adopt certain habits, mindsets, or choices. There is power in this, too, though! For in it, you grasp the control to lead yourself in the way you wish to go, closer to your desired identity. If you wish to workout more, set your yoga mat where you’ll see it. Or, if you’re prone to doom scrolling, take technology out of tempting places — even get down to the people within it. As the saying goes, you are the sum of your five closest friends. Choose your company wisely.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You may be entering unknown waters or taking a potentially risky venture. This prompts you to think on your toes, which can be an opportunity to grow in self-trust. Additionally, it transforms any anxious energy into excitement. Instead of weighing potential bad outcomes, lead with optimism. Dance with life, Virgo!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Accepting words or critiques from others can be a strength. Leaving correction only up to what you see can lead to blind spots and hindered growth. Opening up your awareness for room for development from others' perspectives can be a catalyst. A good question is, “How do I respond to the correction or critiques of others?” Is there any ego that needs to be put aside to become your best self?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Getting everything you've ever wanted can be both overwhelming and. underwhelming at the same time. You have so many beautiful gifts and talents that it would be a shame not to share them with the world. This is your season to shine and to open up about how you became so talented and creative.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You may be ready to rush out the door because you fear losing your spot. You worked hard to get it, and you prefer not to give it up. Be careful, though, Sagittarius. When you make haste, you can make a mistake. Slow down and be intentional. You'll get where you need to be eventually.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

When the Moon tarot card is pulled, hidden things come to light. You may wonder if a person is a good friend or if they want more. They may be confessing their love for you this week, and it could be that you feel the same way, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Don’t worry, Aquarius. You reap what you sow. While you may feel like your efforts are currently going unnoticed or you’re still at the seed stage, in the end, the truth will be made known, and the fruit will grow. Focus now on building what you wish to see and stay working hard. Your future self is proud of you, and you deserve to be, too!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You have a brilliant idea, but it does require work. Don’t let motivation die as quickly as it arises, Pisces. A way to stay consistent is to practice what you want to do in smaller, more realistic volumes over a longer period of time. You don't have to go at a great intensity; you'll burn out quickly. Motivation can come like a fiery ordeal, but it is wise to do what you can to make your determination last. Keep going because as you do, success will come to you!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.