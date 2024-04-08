A One-Card Tarot Card Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On April 9

The eclipse has come and gone, and even though many people may wonder what effects this eclipse will have on our lives, it appears, for some, life goes on as usual and it's not too much fanfare. A tarot card reading can be a useful too in giving insight into your day with a little wisdom or some information you can use later. Here is a tarot card reading for each zodiac sign in astrology for April 9, 2024, when the Sun is in Aries, and the Moon shifts out of Aries to enter Taurus.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 09, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You've always been independent, but lately, you may have fallen into the habit of people-pleasing to keep the peace. This tarot card invites you to start putting yourself first and doing what's best for you now. The rest will follow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You can love someone and set them free even if it hurts. Time heals all wounds. While this may not have been a choice you wanted to make, it can be what's best for you to accept and move on to better things.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Rejection is really a form of cosmic protection. While it can sting when someone decides that you're not their type, the good news is you're so much closer to finding 'the one' who can't live without you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

You could be feeling much more rejuvenated and rested by the end of the week. This is a special time for you to rest and relax. Don't take on more than you can handle or are required to do this week. Pace yourself and be realistic about your time, schedule and energy level.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Mindblown! You get a big reveal of something you need to know. In fact, the truth of your situation was in front of your eyes the whole time. You just missed it because of a variety of factors that must mostly mean you didn't need that information until now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Change your social media passwords if it's been a while since you've updated them. Today, a hack or breach of privacy could happen, so rather than try to shut down all your normal flow of doing things, set up a two-step authentication message.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

No one likes to think that they lost something, but it is important to accept the truth regardless of how you feel. If you intend to get a certain item, you can try again.

You can wait until later or walk away. It all depends on what you want, but don't feel sad that you might have been outbid by another buyer on eBay. You might get lucky and find it elsewhere for less.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Family is such a wonderful blessing. You have traditions and things that everyone does similarly because that's how your family did the same. Today, memorialize something that you have always done because of the way you were taught. Share the concept with family for laughter and fond memories of the past.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're unstoppable, Sagittarius. You don't allow things to get you down for too long, which is why you're always at the top of your game. Today, you face an important challenge and slay all the way to your success.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Maybe you dislike your new boss and wonder when they will get a promotion or quit so you won't have to interact with them anymore. Regardless of your dislike for another person, it's always best to leave on good terms at the workplace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things may appear slightly cloudy and confusing right now. You might even wonder if you're trusting someone who does not deserve it. Pay attention to what people do, not only what they say.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems come and go. Today's troubles won't last long, and your relationship will be stronger at the end of the day. There are times when you may want to fight to know what's going on, but today may not be that day for you right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.