One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On April 8, 2024

It's essential to look inside ourselves to determine what we need to change to make outward experiences happen. On Monday, during the solar eclipse and the New Moon in Aries, we collectively hit the reset button in our lives.

New Moons are cosmic downloads of energy, and when they're accompanied by an eclipse, there is a delay before something is about to begin. Think of the quiet right after a lightning bolt strikes, and then, seconds later, you hear the clap of thunder. We can anticipate the same thing happening in our own lives, which may be revealed in Monday's tarot card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, April 08, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Your heart is wide open to receiving all sorts of messages from the universe. Spend a little bit of time on your own today to open your mind to hear your inner voice.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Some people are never going to change, except for what it suits them. You may sense that a person lacks the ability to be empathetic due to their selfish ego problems. Should this happen, do what you need to do to safeguard your heart and the relationship you have with yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can improve. If you're starting to learn a new skill or getting used to doing something you've never done before, give yourself time to perfect it. It takes time and practice to get better at a job or a hobby. Don't put too much pressure on yourself yet. Let your talent grow with time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Today, you may find it hard to believe that something you thought would happen did not. It can be a little bit disappointing, but the sadness will soon pass. You may discover that it was a good thing that you did not get what you thought you wanted. Better is around the corner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

People don't always realize that they are being unkind. So, if you catch a friend doing something that you find rude say so. You may be the first person who calls them out and helps them to be a better person. You might help others see into themselves — which is what a good friend does.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Give yourself a pat on the back. You have done an excellent job. Even if no one else notices or recognizes your heard work, you do. People tend to be rewarded for their character and how they act when no one is around. Chances are good that the universe will deliver a special gift to you to reveal that your good deeds will not go unnoticed..

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

The connections you've made will help move your life forward in a better direction. You've been working hard, and others recognize your determination. That's why you may receive a referral for more business or a friend may refer you to a great job that boosts your income.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Things are starting to head in a new direction. It may appear strange at first when you see that a detour in your life is about to take place. You may not have planned it or expected it, but when the door of opportunity opens, go through it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Giving a person a gift is a special way of saying thank you for all their hard work. Even if you bake cookies or make someone a pan of brownies, it's nice to be recognized and noticed. Too often, people's goodness goes unseen, and you're saying you see them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Today is the day to put your priorities in proper order. Go for a walk. Enjoy a nice glass of water. Rest a little bit. Turn off the television and your phone and take a power nap. Read a book and spend time with your cat.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

People can disappoint you when you least expect it. When someone devalues your time together by showing up late or canceling at the last minute, recognize that individual for who they are. It's not an indication of who you are. Use your time to do something you enjoy and forget about it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Negative people are like a bad apple in the bunch. They can ruin a whole event or environment. You may be dealing with a person who can't be happy for anyone, not even themselves. Distance yourself. There's no reason to try and make them feel better. Let them be unhappy and go live your best life instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.