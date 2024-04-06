One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 7, 2024

We are deep into Aries season, zodiac signs. Typically, when we are between eclipses, things shift and change. You may have felt much of this energy in your personal life, and it's for your highest good. Sunday is the day of the long-awaited New Moon solar eclipse in Aries.

Aries represents identity, starting over, and fresh beginnings, and since the planet Mars and The Emperor tarot card rule this sign, we can feel motivated and driven to do something impulsive. Check out your tarot card reading to find out what is in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 07, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You are the average of all the people you hang out with. Today, choose wisely. Pick people you can learn from and who would like to learn from you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Things are starting to improve for your friendships right now. People see things for what they are, which paints you in a brighter, more positive light. This is your time to show up and make a wonderful, lasting first impression.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You don't want to think you've wasted so much time, energy and effort in one person. A partnership may be hitting a snag and becoming too familiar. Keep the focus on what you have.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You're one of those incredible humans who always has a kind word or shoulder to lean on. Today, you'll know how to exercise compassion and aid in understanding.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

The end of a chapter is here. You're ready for a fresh beginning! This is your time to choose what your next life chapter will be. Don't forget to be gentle with yourself. Things are looking up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to share all the wisdom you have in your heart. Be a good friend and open up to partners when they are in trouble. You understand how hard it is to go through a divorce. You can empathize with others who feel the same hardship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is happening quickly. The rewards you're earning are going to come in for you. You may not see them yet, but they are around the bend. You're in good hands and everything will work out the way you hope.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

The path to success can be lonely, but it doesn't have to be. Reach out to a friend or family member to spend time and hang out. Life is beautiful this time of year, and maybe spending time in nature will freshen up your mood.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You know what is best for you, Sagittarius, so leaving a situation where there is nothing but arguments and negative energy is a no-brainer. Today you decide to put yourself first.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You'll beat out the competition for a job interview if you present yourself as amazingly kind, hard-working, and meticulous. If you're worried about an upcoming meeting with a supervisor or decision-maker, do your part and trust that the rest will look good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Not everyone will agree with your vision. If someone doesn't, it just means that it's not for them. The right people will come into your life to help you achieve your goals. Despite feeling anxious about sharing your political beliefs, it's important to be true to yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A situation may not improve, and for that reason alone, you could decline to participate. You want consistency, but for some reason, things aren't working out. Be flexible. Later may be better than now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.