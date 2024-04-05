A One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On April 6, 2024

Starting this weekend, it's time to prepare for the solar eclipse that is coming next week.
By Aria Gmitter
Written on Apr 05, 2024
Photo: buradaki from Getty Images, , Pri Patricio, Pink Brush | Canva Pro
Life is a journey, zodiac signs. The message for Saturday is clear. We have things to focus on and improve. While many of us perceive Saturday as a day of rest, it can also be a time to lay a solid foundation for the future. If your tarot card is in reverse, that's a call to look inward and feel your emotions. If your tarot card is in the upright position, that means you are asked to do something that may produce a type of tangible result you can see.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 06, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands
You are one tough person, Aries, so when facing life's challenges head-on, you have no problem doing so. Today, you may even impress yourself with how well you tackle a problem. This is your day to manage life effectively, and you'll do a great job!
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
It's time to celebrate! What's the point of doing something alone? You want to share your joy about accomplishing such an amazing goal. Invite friends out to dinner or maybe have a bestie come over to hear the entire story about how your day went.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed
Things take time, and sometimes, what you want can take even longer than you want it to. You may find yourself at a place where all you can do is wait and be patient. Don't give up because a situation is tough. Trust the process and see how things work themselves out.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed
When someone breaks your heart, it takes a long time to recover. You might even wonder if you'll ever feel whole again after a significant betrayal. The beauty of healing is that you don't realize how far you've come until, one day, you're over it. This day can feel difficult, but tomorrow, you may catch yourself smiling for no reason!
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Strength
You have grit, Leo, and grit is what it takes to get what you want from life. You may wonder if you can stay resolved to follow through on your dream, but don't look so far into the future. Plan out your journey and then take it one step at a time. As long as you're persistent, you'll get there.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Page of Cups
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
Are you truly trapped? You may feel as though there is no way out of a situation; however, your mind could be too afraid to see that the solution is right in front of you. You can get away from what you dislike. The first step is choosing to be a warrior rather than a victim.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Five of Swords
This is a complicated problem. People tend to fight and argue when they feel as though they have no voice or any power. You will want to try to understand where other people are coming from. You may prefer to be heard, but today, your strength comes in listening.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: King of Swords
You have a brilliant idea, so of course, you want to share it with others. However, it's important to safeguard the initial excitement. Right now, it may not be wise to use social media as a sounding board. Instead, write down your thoughts and explore them with a trusted advisor.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
Your work is finally over. Now, all you have to do is enjoy what you have built and move on to the next project. This moment in time was wonderful while it lasted. At this point, you need to let go and focus on new opportunities.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed
There are moments when letting go is the real victory. Just because you've worked on a relationship for so long does not mean you have to stick around forever. If someone is not right for you, you may choose peace instead of war. Letting go could be the greatest give of love you give today.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed
It was not meant to be. You may have thought this was a great time or idea, but the resources, money, or time were not there. This is a disappointing reality, but something better is coming. Soon, you'll realize why this situation was never going to work.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.