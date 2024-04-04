Horoscope For April 5, 2024 — The Moon Enters Pisces

It's time to enjoy a bit of escapism, zodiac signs. This has been an exciting week with the start of Mercury retrograde, a Quarter Moon in Capricorn and Venus in Aries season.

On Friday, the Moon will enter Pisces where it will remain through the entire weekend. It's the perfect time for sci-fi films, playing video games, going off on adventures or studying the occult. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign's daily horoscope on April 5.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, April 05, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can handle anything life hands you today. The Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of hidden enemies. If you have things in your life that seem to be blocks to growth, find an angle to work through them. Self-doubt can creep in and inhibit your ability to see the positives. Why let it go when you can find a workaround to resolve the problem?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's good to have good friends, Taurus, and sometimes you don't realize how amazing a person is until you actually need them. So, when the Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of friends, don't allow inhibition to stop you from picking up the phone and making calls. You can ask people whom you know for references or even their business. You may discover how quickly people are to offer their help.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You never know what direction your job can take, especially when you've been working hard to climb the corporate ladder. The Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of career. This day could bring news of a promotional opportunity or a job opening that you really want to apply for. If you feel ready and capable, why not? You won't know until you try.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your spirit sometimes will speak to you to help you see what areas you need to work on. So, when the Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of education, your mind opens to learn, but guess what? So does your soul.

The next few days open a window of opportunity where you can gain lots of knowledge by studying spiritual things like poetry written by sages or spiritual books like the Upanishads or The Four Agreements. Open your mind and see how it begins to feed you on a deeply spiritual level.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You never know if something will become available until you ask for it. The Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of shared resources and secrets. This may be where you learn about new programs in your community that allow you to budget for the work you need to do. You can also find out what programs are open to helping people in tough financial situations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't overpromise and underdeliver. Instead, promise small and then deliver great results. That is the best approach when the Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of commitments. You may be negotiating contracts and examining where you can improve things for clients and even yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some tasks have been neglected lately, and you may not have noticed they needed to be done. The Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of daily duties. This is a good day to review how you spend your time and even include for how long. Consider writing your activities down in a journal so you can review them later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to be artful, Scorpio. You love all things artsy and playful, so when the Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of creativity, it's important to express yourself through fashion. Try adding a little bit more texture and design to your wardrobe or your makeup. Add a pop of bling to your home, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can sense when the dynamic at home has changed. When the Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of home and family, you may feel that something isn't right. Check-in with family members, get a pulse on where everyone is emotionally, and be sure to let the people who depend on you know what your plans are so you can meet them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There is power in your words, Capricorn. The Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of communication, making it a great time to use this vessel for positive change. By sharing your experiences, starting a conversation, or even being kind, you can touch people with love or help them feel less alone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Take an online financial literacy course. The Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of money. Everyone knows you need to save money or work to make more, but take your knowledge beyond these steps and figure out how to apply them. Your actions don't need to be big; you just need to move in the right direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

While it may be hard to see on a daily, each day, you are making little progress, which adds up, Pisces! The Moon enters Pisces, activating your solar house of personal development. It can be easy to get lost in the future goals and visions, but it is equally essential to be present and grateful for where you are today. You have come so far, and today is to be refreshed and reflect on that!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.