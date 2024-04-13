What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of April 15 - 21, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to each zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for the week of April 15 to 21, 2024. For many of us, thinking of April 15 is merely a stark reminder of the 'deadline' to get our tax returns in. What's interesting about this date — and this week — is that with the crunch of 'taxes,' we also get the idea of finishing up business, ending certain 'annoying' situations, and perhaps even starting a new one. This week's tarot card predictions show us that when one door closes, another one opens as if it were some kind of mystical law of nature.

We are here to learn, to grow, to be able to end one thing so that we can go on with another. This applies to work, relationships, friendships, and habits. April 15 - 21, 2024 could signify 'the beginning of the beginning,' so to speak. Newness is coming our way, and we are the key player in making all of it happen.

We will pull one card for each zodiac sign. We will go over the traditional meaning of this card, along with a more modern interpretation. As always, we will shed a positive light on whatever it is that we've learned from this card, as there is always a bright side to everything. So, let us begin.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about the week of April 15 - 21, according to a tarot card reader:

Aries

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Traditional Meaning: This card represents the ultimate indecision. On the one hand, there are riches, fortune, magnificence, and on the other hand, there is sadness, regret, suffering, and other sorry stuff. This is a card that seems 'obvious,' and yet it represents sacrifice. In order to get one thing, so much of another thing has to be given up.

Real Life Insight: This card has you looking at what you've accomplished and what you had to pay to get where you are right now. During this week, you may feel some heavy regret for your choices, as you perhaps 'thought you were doing the right thing' when, in fact, you've created for yourself a very lonely place that has you feeling as though you'd like to flip it all on its side and start again.

Positive Light: The light in this is the revelation that you did what you did and that if you take responsibility for it, then you can own it and make it yours. You might not feel totally stable as of now, as you are still doubting yourself and wondering if you did the right thing. You did what you thought was best, and that has to work out for you. You will make it work out for you, Aries. That is in your nature.

Taurus

Tarot Card: The Devil

Traditional Meaning: Ravage, force, adversity, calamity, disgrace, deception. Whoa, they sure did have some dramatic times back in the day when these cards were created. This card seems really foreboding, but you don't have to take any of this negativity seriously.

Real Life Insight: To receive The Devil during the week of April 15 - 21, 2024, Taurus, means simply that you've got to cool down that temper of yours, or at least try to see things rationally. This card suggests that you might become angry or irate during this week and that if you aren't careful, you might end up ruining something for yourself — a small warning and one that you should listen to!

Positive Light: The upside to receiving this card is all about noticing your behavior so that you can see what you can do in the future to make your life smoother and happier. If 'the devil is in the details,' then this card is about noticing the little things you do for the purpose of consciously working on your negative behaviors so that your life 'feels' better to you.

Gemini

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Traditional Meaning: A person of authority, possibly a lawyer or someone in the position of being able to advise and guide. This card also represents science, art, and creative intelligence.

Real Life Insight: In modern times, we tend to see this card as the representative of someone in your life who shows great love and understanding. This could also be you, Gemini. What's going on here is that during the week of April 15 - 21, 2024, you will either remember the lessons you once learned from someone who loved you dearly or be the person that someone else turns to for sound advice on love, romance, and happiness.

Positive Light: If you happen to be the person that someone depends on, then this is your big moment to shine. You've always liked the idea of being someone's hero, and this week could raise you to that level. All the brilliance that you've collected inside that mind and heart of yours will be put to good use this week.

Cancer

Tarot Card: Death

Traditional Meaning: Here, we have another of those cards that immediately scares people when it needn't be that way at all. In the olden days, this card typically represented an ending, destruction, and corruption — it sounds scary until you put it into context.

Real Life Insight: What we've got here is the end of trouble, the end of a bad situation, and the end of something that naturally becomes the beginning of something else. This card rarely means literal 'death.' In fact, it almost always represents the 'death' of a bad habit, a lousy relationship, or a misunderstanding.

Positive Light: It's quite easy to see how this card is actually one of the most positive cards there is. During the week of April 15 - 21, 2024 you, Cancer, will see that your fear of the unknown is met by a known reality that happens to be completely wonderful. You end one thing, only to find that there is no end. There's just the open door that leads you to the next best thing.

Leo

Tarot Card: The Tower, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Being that we're not living in Game of Thrones territory, we need not worry about our Tower being razed to the ground. Still, traditionally, this card means misery, ruin, adversity, disgrace and deception. It's a real laugh riot, this one.

Real Life Insight: OK, we totally need to bring this one into the modern world of interpretation here. What you're looking at, Leo, is a week in which you are picking up the pieces of a decision gone wrong. There is no destruction or ruination here, but there's a definite recognition of what could go wrong if you continue to do certain things a certain way. It's a 'heads-up' kind of week.

Positive Light: What's great about this card is that the warning you get is obvious and clear and has you moving on it. You will not be wasting time as you see very clearly what you need to do to improve your lot in life. Having seen what could go wrong, you make it your business to strive for higher ground, and you are able to succeed under duress.

Virgo

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Traditional Meaning: It all comes down to this, and there's no big surprise here. The Nine of Pentacles, in olden days and in present times, means one thing: anxiety over money. That is most certainly one thing we all have in common, at least from time to time.

Real Life Insight: What April 15 - 21, 2024 is going to represent in your life is a time when you put too much thought into things like taxes, returns, income, etc. It's almost typical to feel this kind of nervousness during a week such as this one, so take solace in the idea that you're not alone at this time. Also, this is about worrying. You are in no trouble; you are merely 'overthinking' it all.

Positive Light: Weeks like this one cannot last, and that's your saving grace here, Virgo. Sure, it's 'that week,' and you've probably just spent a lot of money, which has you now worrying about the results of such an expenditure. Understand this: this one is all in your head. There is no threat, and the money is still safe and sound. You will rise above it all, just give it another week, OK?

Libra

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Traditional Meaning: Good news, an interesting and positive turn of events, education, study, meditation, reflection, therapy, psychiatry, mindful practice.

Real Life Insight: Well, psychiatry may not be up there with the traditional meanings. During this week, April 15 - 21, 2024, this card suggests that if you are able to help yourself, then you can accomplish great things. It implies that through self-reflection, you can get to the heart of the matter and build from there up.

Positive Light: There's really nothing but positive light when it comes to this card, Libra, so you should expect your week to go very smoothly. Expect a few revelations in terms of healing, as it seems that you are ready to move on. This is a creative week for you and promises much positive momentum.

Scorpio

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Traditional Meaning: Departure, flight, absence, emigration. We're looking at quick endings and immediate action here. This card traditionally represents movement, and that meaning carries on into modern interpretation as well.

Real Life Insight: This week, April 15 - 21, 2024, shows you, Scorpio, that you not only have things under control but that, given the opportunity, you're the right person for the job and that what you bring to the picture is genuine enthusiasm and uplifting spirits. You are the person of the week in so much that you are the one who gets things done and inspires others to do the same.

Positive Light: You are able to change things this week, Scorpio, and you'll be doing this through the power of communication. You've got a real sense of instinct at this time, and you can 'read the room' so well that you make people feel comfortable with the idea of transformation. You are what bridges the gap between fear and change for a few people during this time.

Sagittarius

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

Traditional Meaning: Skill, bravery, capacity, defense, address, enmity, wrath and war. Oh my, this is going to be one heckuva-strong week for you, Sagittarius. You're not sitting around waiting for change any longer; you're creating it by the millisecond. If there's something that needs to be communicated, you'll do so swiftly and with focus.

Real Life Insight: The truth of this card for you during the week of April 15 - 21, 2024, is that you are no longer going to sit around and take what you believe to be unfair treatment. This is the week when you let that warrior out, and in true Sagittarius fashion, you show those in your inner circle that if anyone is going to fight with the power of intelligence, it's you.

Positive Light: There's much you can accomplish here as long as you keep balance in mind. You may feel great strength surging through your veins, but if you avoid arrogance and entitlement, then you'll be able to achieve great things. The great 'positive' of this week is that once you've changed for the better, you will never return to the way you once were.

Capricorn

Tarot Card: Temperance, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Back in the old days, this was considered to be a card that was tied in with religion. However, in its reversed state, we receive insight into the idea of misfortune, competition, losing one's patience, and not getting what one wants. This card may also represent 'bratty' behavior or losing one's cool.

Real Life Insight: To receive this card during the week of April 15 - 21, 2024, shows you, Capricorn, that if you are unable to either understand something or cope with it, you may end up throwing a fit and potentially endangering something you've worked hard to build. Things like this happen to you because you are so structured and organized. What all of this might really mean is that you need to roll with the punches rather than believe you must control all things all the time.

Positive Light: What's good about this card, in your case, Capricorn, is that you are able to use the information that challenges you so that you can apply it to future situations where an upset occurs. You learn every lesson well, and you apply them all like a pro, so whatever upsets you this week will go down as a great lesson for you to learn from in the future.

Aquarius

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Desire, will, power, determination, big dreams, working on a particular project, too much on one's plate, possible pushiness and/or feelings of being overwhelmed by one's dreams and the desire to carry them out or manifest them.

Real Life Insight: You've got a lot to look forward to. However, you might feel as though too many choices are making it harder for you to decide on one. This week, April 15 - 21, 2024, may demand that you hone your desires down to one thing in particular so that you can actually get it done. This card is all about figuring out what you need to work on and making that your priority.

Positive Light: What's so overtly positive about this card in your life right now, Aquarius, are the multitudinous reasons for you to feel gratitude. If your choices are that vast and the only problem in your life is that you can't decide which amazing path to take, then consider yourself to be in GREAT shape. It's all good; trust in that one.

Pisces

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

Traditional Meaning: Creation, invention, enterprise, great ideas, putting those ideas to work, source power, new beginnings, birth, family, origin, starting a new business, getting a new job. (Wow!)

Real Life Insight: The Ace of Wands apparently means to drop by and give you a serious wake-up call this week, April 15 - 21, 2024, as it shows you that all of your previous efforts are now 'the real deal' when it comes to manifested energy. You did it, Pisces. You worked hard, and now you reap the fruits of your labor. This is a great card that shows you that trusting in your ability to choose is the right way to go.

Positive Light: It's basically all positive vibes for you this week, Pisces, but it's the kind of positivity that comes with great accomplishment. You aren't kicking back and watching the good times roll into place; you're making it happen. You are the creator here, and you are the one who gets to see that practice really makes perfect, as you've been practicing this week for a long time. What an interesting week you are about to experience — all good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.