5 Zodiac Signs With The Greatest Horoscopes On April 12

Stand strong and hold your ground. That's the energy on Friday, April 12, 2024 for five zodiac signs.

With Mercury Retrograde still underway, you will benefit when you go slow and remain mindful of what's happening around you. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes despite it all — namely, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Libra, Cancer, and Pisces. The rest are also asked to be introspective and know what's in their hearts.

We have Mars in Pisces' relationship with Moon in Gemini and Jupiter in Taurus highlighted here as a beneficial force for Friday. So don't forget yourself while you are in the company of others. If you can hold onto your sense of self, you will know which kinds of peer pressure are good for your soul — especially if they help you break bad habits — and which ones must be avoided.

Set strong boundaries and keep practicing saying no when you need to. It will get better with time, even if you are a chronic people-pleaser trying to break free from that burden. Sun in Aries adds weight to this message by reminding us not to forget the ones crucial for our inner well-being. The world may glamorize hustle culture, but don't forget to strike a balance between that and spending quality time with your loved ones. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes this Friday.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 12, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, too many cooks can spoil the broth, and teammates who are secretly not aligned with the team can do more harm than having a smaller but dedicated group. Keep this in mind on Friday as you go about your day. You will find your cosmic blessings on this path.

Weirdly enough, you are encouraged to make time for sunbathing too. It will lift your spirit and heal your soul in ways that cannot be explained. For best results, do this early in the morning when the sun rises and the heat is soft and beautiful.

2. Sagittarius

Who's in your corner, Sagittarius? That's the question of the day for you for Friday. If you know the answer, you will have won half the battle. If you don't, meditate and find the answer fast. Now's not the time to ignore red flags, even if they appear small and inconsequential.

You are also encouraged to adopt mindfulness into your daily life. Whether it's diamond painting, watering plants, or listening to the ambient sounds in your environment for five minutes straight, intriguing insights await you on this path.

3. Libra

Libra, you have an important decision ahead of you, especially in your love life. Don't procrastinate. Dig for more information if you need to. You are cosmically protected at this time and don't need to fear anyone's judgment. All you need to do is listen to your heart and follow the path to your success and well-being.

You are also encouraged to create space safes in your environment by decorating in a manner that soothes and uplifts your soul. Whether this is your office cubicle, your bedroom, or your wardrobe, do what feels right to you.

4. Cancer

Cancer, your relationship with your parents is being highlighted for Friday. If you have a family gathering or event on this day, look forward to some great times and blessed moments. If not, you are encouraged to be the initiator and bring your loved ones together. If that's not possible, spend some quality time with them on the phone.

You are also encouraged to think more holistically about your home and lifestyle at this time. Do you want to install a solar roof and water harvesting system? Do you want to grow your kitchen garden? What can you do to live more sustainably and harmoniously?

5. Pisces

Intriguing experiences await you on Friday, Pisces, especially in the company of your best mates. So, be at ease and go with the flow. Impromptu activities and ideas will lead to great fun and extraordinary memories at this time. Don't miss out on it!

You are also encouraged to lean into sentimentality wherever appropriate and let your loved ones know how much they mean to you. Whether that means exchanging friendship bracelets, having a heart-to-heart chat, or just cooking someone their favorite meal, let your actions and presence convey it all.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.