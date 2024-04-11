Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 12

It's Fri-yay, zodiac signs. We have a lot of great things to look forward to, but nothing compares to the inner work that shows us how to heal and love ourselves. If you'd like to know what advice the tarot can give to you just before the weekend starts, you're in luck. A single card has been chosen for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Get ready, Aries. There may be a sudden change in plans. You may have to pivot what you intend to do to accommodate what someone else needs, and while this throws off your entire schedule, it will be worth it. You show how versatile you are and reveal how incredibly adaptable your personality can be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Plant yourself in a community with like-minded goals if you want to experience growth on a new level, Taurus! In insolation, it's easy to revert to old ways or anything less than all you desire. However, the gathering of many binds strengths. Through others, you may even receive words you need to hear or guidance from others. All this aside, human connection alone is immensely powerful.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You can learn how to be a better leader, Gemini, even if today you don't feel like you are one. You can read books on leadership. You can team up with a mentor and discover what they do well and how to implement it in your own life. You can find out the areas that need work the most and begin to target them. Soon, you'll be the best leader you've been in a long time!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Are you no longer interested in the work you used to love? Burnout in the workplace is real, and it may be that the love you had is still there but buried under being overwhelmed. If you can take some time off, ask for it. A little holiday can do you a world of good. Sometimes, you don't need to quit; you need a break.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You can find the strength to do what's needed by looking beyond the loud voices of fear and into an everlasting view—that is, looking at the bigger picture. In the future, would you want to reflect on your choices and say, "Yes, I reverted back in fear." or "I did the dang thing, even with fear present, and look what it got me?"

It's okay to appreciate your brain's hardwire of fear to protect you; just don't let it limit you. The fear doesn't need to be absent; it just needs not be acted upon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Loss is extremely tough, Virgo, and creating a space for yourself to feel these deep emotions is essential. Losing a pet can feel like losing a family member. You grieve all you've had, and all that is is no more.

Accepting help and love from others during this time can be crucial. Curate empathy for yourself in this space and the deep waters. Remember that life is full of waves; this, too, shall pass.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

It's crucial to have mentors in your life—people who can see things from a higher perspective than you, spot things you may have missed, or offer wisdom. Don't be afraid to ask questions or be open to counsel. Better yet, don't hesitate to share your knowledge with others. It's a beautiful thing to have people teach you what they had to learn the hard way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Sometimes, it doesn't take a tangible shift for everything to change radically; it takes a perspective or choice. Someone once said, "Imagine experiencing all your mundane as something new, as if never experienced before."

This outlook may bring appreciation to the things once so familiar to you. How would you experience your drive to work or your morning coffee? Things like playing with your pets or even comfy clothes. Take a mental step back to grasp the depth of your blessings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You have much to offer, Sagittarius, even if contrary words have caused you to doubt that. As Brian Ford once said, no one else is you, and that is your superpower. Things like your ideas and new outlooks can be assets to you. As simple as it sounds, tapping into all your capabilities can begin with believing you have them to be found.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

How do you handle conflicts, Capricorn? This card brings questions to confrontation and resolution. This prompts you to examine your relationships and typical behaviors. Through open-mindedness and fostering compromise, you can get through life's challenges and pave a path toward solutions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You receive the true gift of your blessings through gratitude, Aquarius. This means that Thanksgiving opens up the true gift of joy. It's one thing to have. It's another thing to celebrate the depth of all you're experiencing. You are able to encounter a heightened reality with nothing tangibly changing through the tool of thanks!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Friendship is all about giving and taking, showing up for each other when needed. With the busyness of life, remember to prioritize these relationships and find ways to show you care, such as checking in or performing a random act of kindness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.