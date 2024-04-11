3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends On April 12

On April 12, 2024, three zodiac signs will let go of toxic friendships. We have a Mercury-influenced Moon square Mars transit, which tells us something will end, and rightfully so.

Three zodiac signs deeply examine one of their friendships, only to discover that not only is something wrong here, but that this 'wrongness' doesn't need to be tolerated any longer. We let go of a friend whom we believe to be toxic and know that if we continue to engage with them, they will attempt to bring us down in the muck and mire with them.

We may have wanted to be helpful, but as time progressed, we saw that this friend never really took our advice and continuously found new ways to get themselves in trouble. We may have started to realize that no amount of help would penetrate and that we were talking to a wall when it came to advising or helping this so-called friend.

The three zodiac signs will officially declare an ending to a relationship that can only be considered 'toxic.' We will see that it's OK to say goodbye in this case. It took us a while to realize what was happening, and we gave it our best shot. But time and time again, this friend showed us that their comfort zone was a toxic place, and we came to understand that that zone was uncomfortable for us. And so it goes.

3 zodiac signs who let go of a toxic friendship on April 12

1. Taurus

Being as friendly as you are, you have become someone who has collected many, many friends in your time. People love you, and who can blame them? You are kind, empathetic, and always considerate, not to mention that you're a laugh riot and always the life of the party, no matter where that party is. People gravitate towards you because of your accepting nature, which has also created the conditions where the wrong people are drawn to you.

Time and experience have shown you that, despite your kind and caring ways, there are people out there who will take advantage of you without a care in the world. While it might take you a while to get up the courage to prevent them from doing any further damage. Everything shows you that you can no longer tolerate certain kinds of behavior.

Moon Square Mars is a vital transit, and it helps you make your move, which is to rid yourself of that one toxic friend. The one who always does the wrong thing at the wrong time and never shows you any concern in return. This one-sided friendship is no longer working for you; it never did. This is the day you end it, and while you don't love the idea of having to do such a thing, you respect yourself enough to know when to draw the line.

2. Gemini

You've had a problem with boundaries, or rather, you have never declared them in your life, and you might not know how to do so. You will see that a very clear boundary must be drawn between you and a friend of yours. This person does not seem to know where they end and where they begin. They are starting to get on your nerves to the point where you know that if you are to spare yourself any further annoyance, you will have to speak up.

You'll find that courage, Gemini. While it's not your idea of fun, you'll see and know that if you aren't firm with this person, they won't take the hint and just back off. You've let people walk all over you in the past, and you've learned that the only way to hold a person off from doing that is to hold them off literally. You will shut the gate down on this friendship as you've come to understand that this isn't a friendship at all.

While you're trying to be as nice and as understanding around this person as possible, you've noticed they seem to constantly throw themselves into a drama that you want no part of. This person continuously jeopardizes your emotional safety. It's starting to look like they are addicted to danger and toxicity. This may be good for them, but it's nothing you want in your life, and thankfully, you'll be able to set that boundary for good.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may wonder how many lessons it takes you before you see the truth of certain friendships, you'll know that once again, you were fooled into believing in someone who called themselves your friend. Yet, they were merely toying with you and your emotions. You have always been enamored with the idea of friendship, which has made you vulnerable. You accept that just because you romanticize friendships doesn't mean that your feelings are reciprocated.

The idea of a 'best friend' is just a joyful concept to you, and you tend to project qualities onto other people that they perhaps do not have when it comes to friendship. You want to believe so much that you end up pretending that the people you call friends really and truly 'are' your friends when, in this case, they are not. There's one person in particular who has shown their true face, and once seen, there's no going back.

Rather than slinking into depression over it, this time, you will call a spade a spade, and you will see that the person you trusted has no intention of honoring your trust. In fact, that 'true face' of theirs is starting to look like the face of the enemy to you. You want nothing to do with this person anymore. They have brought you nothing but betrayal and poison, and you are now ready to let them go. They may be the greatest person in the world, but they are not that person to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.