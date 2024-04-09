2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On April 10, 2024

Having a positive mindset isn’t just about feeling happier with your life but being in the place to attract more abundance. Everything is energy, so when you feel more pessimistic, negative, or hopeless, then it can be more challenging to try to attract something on a different frequency than what you are radiating. When you can adopt a more optimistic outlook and honestly believe everything is happening for your greater good — the really amazing thing is that it begins to.

On Wednesday, April 10, Jupiter in Taurus will align with Chiron in Aries, helping to give you a boost of positive energy, which can help you start to attract greater abundance into your life. Jupiter is the planet that rules over luck and expansion, while Chiron is known as the wounded healer, which can affect wounds or conditioning and affect your ability to manifest the life you want.

As the two unite, an optimistic wave of energy begins to radiate through your life, helping you feel more confident and even more at peace with knowing everything is playing out in divine timing in your life. By truly feeling more positive, you can change the frequency of what you attract into your life, allowing you to manifest wealth, success, and love. Abundance isn’t just what you attract and who you choose to become.

Horoscopes For The Two Zodiac Signs Who Will Experience Abundance On April 10, 2024

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Abundance Affirmation: I am worthy of an abundant life.

You truly are in a magical phase of your life, but to make the most of it, you also must be able to believe that. The North Node is in your zodiac sign until 2025, giving you opportunities to grow, trust yourself more deeply, and start making the decisions that really will manifest your fate. Alongside the North Node is Chiron, the wounded healer, which reminds you that to make the choices necessary for an abundant life, you must first heal the parts of yourself that ever made you feel like you deserved less.

Chiron in Aries helps you heal your relationship with yourself as you reflect more on whether certain beliefs or ways of doing things are serving you. This energy holds immense power as it allows you to realize that nothing outside of yourself can heal you. Instead, it comes down to recognizing where you’ve been limiting yourself and then choosing to act from your higher, more authentic self.

On Wednesday, April 10, Chiron in Aries will align with Jupiter in Taurus, ruler of your financial sector, giving you an incredible opportunity to generate more wealth and a life of abundance. Jupiter rules matters of luck, abundance, expansion, and the future you dream of. In Taurus, it’s been helping you reflect more on the foundation that must be built prior to enjoying its benefits.

Jupiter in Taurus also affects the healing of Chiron in Aries as you are guided to realize what you are genuinely worth. A large part of manifesting abundance is your outlook on life, but this also includes how you see yourself. Even if you have to stretch into this new version of yourself, speak into existence what it is you deserve. Whether it’s a raise, a new career opportunity, or even love, once you know you have fully embodied what you are worth, then that is also all you will attract.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I am open to receiving abundance from the universe.

Change can be hard for anyone, especially if it feels like what is happening isn’t necessarily following the specific plans that you had for life. Part of changing your outlook on life is seeing that this is where the magic occurs. When plans don’t go according to what you had anticipated, the universe has stepped in and is strategically arranging everything for your highest good and for the most benefit. So, while it can be hard to see events not going as planned as a positive, in this case, it will help transform your entire life.

Jupiter has been in Taurus since 2023, and as it begins to move through the last few degrees of this earth sign before moving into Gemini, it is being felt more intensely. As Jupiter in Taurus aligns with Chiron in Aries on Wednesday, April 10, it brings the necessity to view the changes in your life through a more optimistic lens. Plans are best as a guideline for what you hope will occur rather than a strict framework for how they will be. You feel safe when you make plans, but adhering to them so vehemently can make you miss the purpose behind it all.

Try to take a moment and practice gratitude for the changes in your life. Whether in your relationship, educational program, or life path, everything happening is helping you expand beyond what was possible. What you envision as the best possible outcome will forever be limited because you are human, so to see redirections, even rejections, as an opportunity for something better to come allows you to align your life with the plans of the divine.

Take time to see what you see as negative or resisting in your own life, and then turn it around and view it as the best possible outcome—because the truth is, it is. It’s the changes you don’t anticipate that end up creating a life more abundantly than you could ever have planned for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.