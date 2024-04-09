3 Zodiac Signs Are So Thankful For Their Luck In Love On April 10

April 10 may just be one of those days that brings us a surprising amount of joy when it comes to what we're doing with our romantic partners — and why we're doing it. Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love, and this Wednesday has us making sense of our actions. While we might think we always know the methods behind our madness, the reality is that so much of our time is spent just going with it rather than thinking about 'why' we are even in the relationship.

During this day's transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter, we'll see that one of the main reasons we're with the person we're with is that we feel as though this is the one person who really 'gets us.' We might not have even thought along those lines until such a transit popped up. Yet, as we look around at the rest of the world, we suddenly feel overwhelmed with gratitude for the fact that we are the ones who are here to receive such love.

Gratitude humbles us and puts life into perspective for us and our partners. These three zodiac signs will make me feel grateful for the love we share right now. We feel special and privileged to be part of such an experience. We know that this is worth fighting for and worth accepting with gratitude. On this day, April 10, 2024, we say thank you for the love we receive.

Three zodiac signs are so thankful for their luck in love on April 10:

1. Sagittarius

You may not have considered 'why' you are with the person you are presently with. During the transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter on April 10, you'll find that the reasons for sticking with this person are not only plentiful but satisfying to you as well. What may have felt like a chance meeting that just happened to blossom into a full-fledged awesome love affair now seems like 'fate' to you. This makes you happy.

Jupiter energy is your base. It's always there to help you through everything you do. When we are all lucky enough to have the Moon conjunct Jupiter in the cosmic sky, we can't help but feel as though we can have more and more of the same good feeling. The truth is we can. You can, Sagittarius. You can continue with the relationship you're in because you see the future as bright and filled with joy.

You are thankful and ready to show your gratitude. This comes up in the form of being kind and doing sweet things for the person you love. This takes nothing out of you. In fact, the more you give, the better you feel about life in general. Wednesday lets you tap into the kind nature that the Moon conjunct Jupiter brings. You want to give, and you are open to receiving. The luck you share with your partner is made up of both give and take.

2. Capricorn

While you feel like you've seen some extraordinary times with your romantic partner, this ride has been rough and easy. You love this person with all of your heart, and since you've spent a lot of time with them, you can't help but see this as some kind of victory. You made it through the dark times. Here you are on April 10, and what do you know? You feel good, that's what you know.

So, there is a victory on Wednesday, as the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter shows you that all of this effort and time has resulted in you and your partner finally coming into a true understanding of 'why' you are together. You're together to experience life. You couldn't do it with another person as you needed their special resistance and perfect acceptance, which only this partner brings you.

As time goes on, you come to love and appreciate the person you are with. On days like this one, you see it all very clearly. That's how Jupiter's energy works on you, Capricorn; you see the broad picture. You had to go through all you went through with your partner to get to where you're at on this day. During the Moon conjunct Jupiter, you see it all as worthwhile — even lovable.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There are times when you feel that your love was meant to be, as if the situation you are presently in was created in the stars. You are so in love with your partner—and they with you—that you may even find yourself shivering or giggling with delight. These are good times indeed, Aquarius. On April 10, you and your partner will know the ecstasy of having a brilliant and satisfying love life together.

During the transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter, all things work in the world in which you are concerned. You've learned how to navigate your way through hard times. You find that every time something takes a turn for the worse, you can steer it back on track, resulting in an even better condition than you originally started with.

This transit has you seeing that while nothing in life is perfect, you absolutely do have your perfect days with your mate. While you aren't trying to place your relationship above all others, you still know in your heart that what you have is exceptional — as in 'super' special. This is a love story to last the ages. You both of you know it and are grateful for such superb good luck in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.