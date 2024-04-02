Horoscope For April 3, 2024 — The Moon Enters Aquarius

We have a lot to do, zodiac signs. We are just five days away from the New Moon next week. On April 3, 2024, we exit the Quarter Moon phase and go from Capricorn into Aquarius energy.

Aquarius's energy reminds us that the things we need to accomplish in life aren't always doable alone. Certain zodiac signs may find that this day is lucky for relationship building, especially if you are an Aries, Leo, Aquarius, Libra, or Gemini.

To accomplish our goals, we need people, things, modern tools like applications, the Internet, and sometimes our professional and personal network. The Moon will be in Aquarius for a quick two days. So, if you have some things you can do that involve others, this is the time to make appointments and have conversations.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 03, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's nice when the pressure to perform at work moves on to more fun things like friendships and the people you enjoy socializing with professionally. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of business networks.

When did you last contact past colleagues, former supervisors, or even professors you were close to in college? Today is a great day to connect with people on LinkedIn or follow them on Twitter.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take your business to the internet, Taurus. If you've left your website untouched for quite some time or have not updated your project management tools, this is the day to move in that direction.

The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status. It's good to work on elevating yourself so that others can clearly see all the things you're doing professionally. Consider starting a newsletter or an events page. Make your brand known.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a lifelong learner, which is why you thoroughly enjoy researching the internet. Instead of getting a degree from Dr. Google or YouTube University, consider taking your educational pursuits more seriously and earning a certificate in something you are interested in.

The Moon entering Aquarius is the perfect time to sign up for an online course. You can earn a Google career certificate for free or learn a new skill on LinkedIn via their LinkedIn learning courses. Displaying something new to show you're not remaining stagnant in your career can be a nice bonus for your online portfolio, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do you have an app downloaded that you don't use? You can use this day to check all your mobile applications to see what's taking space so you can know which to remove. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of shared resources, which is the perfect time to check out what's going on with crypto or your investments. Check out apps like Acorn, Robinhood or SoFi.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What are you committed to, Leo? It's time to take inventory of everything you've said yes to but have not completed. Have you signed up for roles in community boards or business mentorships?

Are you in online groups or communities like Reddit and remaining inactive? The Moon enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of partnerships, so it's good to have a scrutinized eye on what you are scheduling for yourself. Parse things down so you can simplify and be strategic.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Need a little motivation to get on schedule and into a routine for working out again? After the winter blues, it may be hard to get motivated even though you strongly desire to hit your fitness and wellness goals.

The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of routines. Why not try an app that sends reminders or helps you set goals and break them down into small steps? Check out Noom, Sweat, or Weight Watchers, or perhaps your health insurance company offers Nike Training Club for free.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Are you spending too much time on dating apps? The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of romance and creativity. Maybe it's time to try something new to find the love of your life. Consider getting back into a hobby that forces you to meet new people.

Maybe friends have been asking to take you on a blind date with someone they know. Consider their offer. If you're already in a committed relationship, today is a great time to rekindle your spark by dating your partner again. Look at local events that are on the budget and initiate a date night together.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's so easy to stay connected with family when all you have to do is share a reel or meme to give them a laugh. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of family and home, so why not make connecting a little more personal with board games and real-life experiences? Maybe invite the family to download the Pokemon Go app and go out on a hunt for cards. Call someone up on the phone or invite a relative to do a video dinner if they live long distance.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While you might not go viral or write your entire college paper with AI, you can find fun ways to use it. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of communication, and this is the perfect time to play around with making images or generating ideas for meal planning, workouts, or wardrobe organization.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you planning to see the eclipse this week? If so, it's time to work out the last-minute financial details for your upcoming trip. The Moon enters Aquarius and activates your solar house of money. How much should you take with you? Do you need to let your credit card companies know you're traveling so that you can use them?

Be sure to put down any deposits required for pets or housesitters. If you're staying home, this is a great day to review charges on your wallet app to ensure everything looks correct. Since this is the start of a new month, you can pull your credit reports for free.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's always good to look your best, and when you are tired of your current look, you know it's time to update your wardrobe, makeup or overall style. The Moon enters Aquarius and activates your sector of self. This is the day to go through Fashion Trends for springtime. Check out Pinterest and start pinning what you love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's easy to say 'cut ties' to someone you know, but it's much harder to do when your lives have been entwined in so many ways. The Moon enters Aquarius and brings attention to your history and hidden enemies, making it necessary to review what needs to be done to create boundaries in your relationships. You don't want to be the person who ghosts someone, but you also don't want to stick around for toxic things. Set some safe space and see how it goes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.