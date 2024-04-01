Horoscope For April 2, 2024 — The Quarter Moon Is Here

Tuesday brings the Quarter Moon in Capricorn while the Sun is in Aries. We are driven and determined to get things going. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology on April 2, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 02, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

In Aries, the Moon invites you to make career-related decisions. If there are urgent matters, such as completing forms or submitting a payroll, invoice, or other type of report, this is a good time to do them. Be sure to cover things a little more carefully since today is also the day that Mercury retrograde starts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon in Capricorn is a beautiful time for you because it opens the door to new cultures, from cuisine to traditions. It's a great time to plan a trip out of town, perhaps one that allows you to travel internationally. For a one-and-done getaway, consider a cruise or taking a touristy trip. That’s a package that includes everything you need to explore worry-free.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Quarter Moon invites you to review areas of your life where you share resources or access to money through others to get back some money due to you. Money could come in the form of a tax return or maybe a reimbursement for items you bought for work. If you get paid out-of-pocket from work. This is also great time to follow up on any dates that are owed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time for you to take a relationship a little bit more seriously and perhaps invest more time into it. There’s a Quarter Moon taking place in your house of commitments, and while the Moon is in Capricorn, it's a good day to address any problems or obstacles that you may have with your partner that are keeping you from being able to spend quality time together. Have your tough conversations and take your time trying to understand their point of view as you explain your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's nice when you can get a lot done and be super productive. And that is the theme of the Quarter Moon in Capricorn. Right now, it’s a good day to tend to the details. If you have any small tasks that you need to get done, place those at the top of your priority list and focus on them first. This is also a great day to schedule all doctors' appointments, get lab work done and fill your pantry with healthy food.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time for you to take having fun a little bit more seriously. You may have been all work this week. However, the Quarter Moon in Capricorn invites you to enjoy some rest with some friends. You can do something artistic or plan a little get-together to do something artful with your best friend. It’s a great time to return to unfinished craft projects and finish them so you can have a clean slate to start something new in the summer.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it is good to focus on family matters and enjoy the wonderful things you have in the comfort of your own home. This Quarter Moon in Capricorn is a wonderful time to finish any home projects to start thinking about some DIY items you want to complete in your house. If you have any plans to do renovations, this is a good time to get quotes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, put down your intentions on paper so that they are crystal clear. You want to focus on them with intentionality all week. The quarter moon is a great time to clarify your goals and objectives for the entire month. Perhaps pick a motivational quote that you want to memorize and meditate on. Think big.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, keep your eyes on the prize. The Quarter Moon in Capricorn is a wonderful opportunity for you to think of new ways to create money. Perhaps you were tired of doing the same old thing and now want to try something new. This is a good time to expand on hobbies that can be profitable for you. Make a list and see which one you like the most to focus on that first.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it’s a great day for setting new personal goals that excite you. This Quarter Moon takes place in your zodiac sign giving you an opportunity to do something good. Do something that improves your life on a high note. If you have plans to level up your wardrobe. This is a great day to clean out your closets and make a list of things you need or want to replace in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's never easy to let people go, but there are times when it's absolutely necessary. The time has come for you to cut ties with things that no longer help you. The Moon in Capricorn gives you the tenacity you need to say goodbye to unhealthy patterns in your life. From toxic people to situations, consider setting boundaries and sticking to them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's always nice when you can make new friends, and this Quarter Moon in Capricorn lights up your friendship sector, which opens the door to your social life. Specifically, consider networking and mixing business with pleasurable experiences. See what type of social events are coming up that overlap your career interests. Consider fundraisers and silent auctions. Don’t be shy about accepting invites, even if they’re last minute.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.