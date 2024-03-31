Horoscope For April 1, 2024 — The Moon Enters Capricorn

The first day of April is here. Here's what's happening for each zodiac sign from Aries through Pisces on April 1, 2024. The Moon will enter Capricorn, and the Sun is in Aries.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, April 01, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Are you afraid of success more than you are of failure? This day could be one of those days where you unintentionally sabotage your dreams. The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of career and social status, and you may find yourself questioning all the beautiful plans you've made. You may wonder if the hard work is worth it. Stay true to yourself, though, Aries. This will pass, and soon you'll reap the rewards of all your labor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Business feels competitive right now, so there's always room for growth. You may find it necessary to take some additional training to remain at the top of your game. The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of higher education, making this a great time to pursue an online course or see what gaps you need to fill professionally. Check out current job postings for your title and pay close attention to the requirements listed to help you gauge what you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you giving away more than you're getting back in return? Then maybe it's time to withdraw and allow someone to bear part of your partnership duties. The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of shared resources, signaling a time of introspection and honesty. Be honest with yourself about how you perceive your interaction with someone specifically. If you are disappointed, admit it and communicate how you feel.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Troubles come, and they also go, and when you're in a relationship, you can anticipate that there will be highs and lows. Everyone has them. So, don't be surprised when the Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of commitment, it feels a little bit like you're relearning how to interact with your partner. There's room for growth, and if you handle this day properly you'll feel so glad you did.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Are you worried about the future? The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of daily duties, helping you pay attention to the smallest decisions that impact your life in significant ways—including your pocketbook. Today's perfect for fine-tooth combing your budget. See what you're overspending and where you can reduce costs and save money.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The path to success can be very competitive, Virgo, and if you want to win, you may have to think outside the box. The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of creativity and enabling you to consider options that others have not. If you want to get your foot in the door in a particular industry, look at how others have done so nontraditionally. Take the road less traveled. You may discover it's quicker than you had originally thought.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Being out in the world can leave you feeling raw and unable to express your feelings how you want. The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of home and family, and if you get to be around people who remind you of who you are, it can be a healing day for you. Try to find people who provide you with an emotional safety net. If you need a hug or a shoulder to cry on, don't be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve and do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes the best way to say what you need to say is through a meme, picture or some type of image. The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of communication, and if you've felt like you simply cannot put into words what you're thinking consider visual media as an outlet. You can look up photos online to help you express how much you care or where you are right now emotionally, physically and yes, mentally.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Relax. Sometimes, the best thing you can do financially is stay home and go nowhere. When the Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of money, you may not want to spend all your hard-earned cash. You may prefer to save it, cook at home, and invest your income into something simple like your bank account. Adventures can wait. You can find something to do another time. Today, nothing maybe on your to-do list.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do you feel like no one sees you for who you are? The Moon enters your sign, activating your solar house of personal identity, and this can be a quiet time of reflection or a day to break out from your silence and showcase your personality. You can become more active on social media by interacting with others online. You can find other ways to show up in the world by calling friends, sending a text or socializing in person.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Someone doesn't like you? Their rejection may be the best thing to happen to you, Aquarius. The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of hidden enemies. This could be the time when you start to make new friends or engage in different social circles. You have outgrown what no longer works for you, and you can start to open your life to other people, places and things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't have to bear the burdens of the world alone. That's what good friends are for — to help lighten the workload. The Moon enters Capricorn, activating your solar house of friendships, and this is a wonderful day for you to reach out and ask for assistance. If you want someone to ride with you to run errands like shopping or the farmer's market, why not? There's an old saying... 'many hands make the work light.'

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.