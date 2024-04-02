2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance During The Venus Neptune Alignment On April 3, 2024

Two zodiac signs will experience abundance on April 3, 2024, during the Venus and Neptune conjunction in Pisces.

As an adult, it can often be more challenging to lean into your imagination and dreams, especially when there seem to be so many practical matters of life begging for your attention.

But your imagination is connected to your purpose, which will always be the pathway to your most abundant life. When you create the space to dream, you also create the one to be able to manifest the life you genuinely want.

On Wednesday, April 3, Venus and Neptune will align in Pisces, and this alignment lasts through the solar eclipse next week.

This transit creates a supercharged aura of intuition, spiritual connection, dreams, and romance. It helps you tap into your inner self and become more aware of what makes up a life that you genuinely love.

When you love your life, career, life path, or relationship, you change your energetic vibration, which is the basis of the power of attraction.

Your imagination and dreams are not random. They aren’t a distraction from real life but a tug from your soul, reminding you of who you truly are and what you want from life.

When you make space to dream, you also open a deeper bond with the spiritual world, which can help give you insight into your choices to align with a greater sense of fulfillment. Honor this part of yourself and allow yourself to dream your way into abundance.

Aquarius and Cancer are the zodiac signs that experience abundance on April 3. Here's why.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Abundance Affirmation: I deserve to manifest the life of my dreams.

While it can seem that life never fails to serve up distractions that can steal your attention away from more important matters, it's essential to protect your space and your right to dream. You are one of the visionaries of the zodiac, which means that you will always be able to see things in a different light. Although this can often feel challenging as you figure out how to manifest these visions, make no mistake that it is also your greatest gift.

On Wednesday, April 3, Venus, the planet that rules love and wealth, will align with Neptune, which governs over dreams and hopes in the ethereal zodiac sign of Pisces. Pisces is the ruler of your house of finances, self-worth, value, and divine gifts.

To make the most of your talents in this life, you first need to know that you are worthy, as this is one of the most important factors in manifesting abundance. Once you know you are worthy, you move differently, you listen to your intuition, and you make the moves that will help to make each one of your dreams a reality.

Venus in Pisces is helping you love yourself more deeply, allowing you to tap into what you feel are your strongest or most divine gifts. By honoring this, you open the possibility to dream and see how, for instance, the ability to empower others can be used to create a purpose and attract the financial abundance you seek. Be mindful of validating yourself for whatever gift or talent you possess, whether it be in a job or some other pursuit, as with this energy. You are being guided to see how it also is the greatest source of your abundance.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I am honoring my intuition as I craft a life of expansive abundance.

When life throws as many curve balls as it has in the past few years, it can be hard to trust that the worst of it is over. Instead of fighting to survive, you must choose to thrive. This means that you will be guided to walk away from what feels like it is draining your energy or only serving as a never-ending cycle of fighting for what you want. But in this space, you aren’t giving up. You are surrendering and choosing yourself above anything else — precisely what you need to do to make the most of the abundant opportunities the universe has in store for you.

On Wednesday, April 3, Venus and Neptune will unite in Pisces, highlighting your house of abundance, luck, and expansion. Venus is the planet of love and wealth, while Neptune governs over dreams, fantasies, and the hope responsible for making it all a reality.

As these two planets unite in Pisces in this area of your life, you are encouraged to look at everything with fresh eyes. Your emotions can often dictate how you perceive an opportunity or event. If you are still in the mindset of things not working out in your favor or self-protection, you may be unable to make the most of this energy.

As Venus and Neptune unite in your house of abundance, reflect on your inner self and how you process new opportunities or your vision for your future. Be careful with your words and thoughts. Ensure you are speaking hope, positivity, and the ability to create the new beginning you desire.

But most importantly, love your dreams. Don’t see them as impossible or futile in the midst of whatever life throws at you, but the keys needed to unlock new doors. If you do one thing today, make it saying yes to something that previously scared you or that you disregarded. When you say yes to the universe, then it can finally deliver the abundant life you’ve always deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.