How The Pre-Eclipse Energy Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope From Now To April 8

Each zodiac sign may be feeling the effects of the pre-eclipse energy in their love lives on some level, especially over the weekend when the intensity of the Sun and Moon coming closer together begins to increase.

This is a wonderful time to dive deeper into understanding and sensing the Eclipse Portal, which opened during the Libra lunar eclipse and will close during the April 8 solar eclipse.

Recognize that as much as you might plan for your life and relationships, they cannot compare to the plans the universe has for you.

Navigating your relationship may feel like a bit of a dance this week as you strive to revisit past themes while also feeling a strong need to release what is only taking up space so that you can have that soul-deep love you’ve always dreamed of.

Mercury is stationed retrograde in Aries, drawing you back to what first arose in March but also giving you a chance to create a different outcome.

This coincides with the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, which is all about reflection and release. This will allow you not to become stuck on things going a particular way and missing out on the magic of Eclipse Season.

But the real gravitas begins as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Aries and then aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. During this time, it will be impossible to ignore the desires of your heart. You will feel an intense longing to devote your time and energy to your relationship as you create a profound soul connection.

As incredible as this love will feel, remember to wait until after Mercury stations direct on April 25 to make any major life decisions. Until then, make the most of every moment, lean into the lessons, and, most importantly, enjoy the love.

Monday, April 1, Mercury went retrograde in Aries:

Mercury in Aries gives you a period of important reflection. Mercury retrograde is a time for you to reflect and redo, almost like a divine second chance to make sure that whatever choices you made or what you have agreed to is truly in your best interest and what you want.

Mercury was in Aries for most of March so that you may encounter some important themes during the next few weeks of April. This will give you a chance to make amends or choose a path more aligned with your soul.

Mercury Cazimi on April 12 marks Mercury's reemergence from the underworld. So, while the first few weeks are more about reviewing and putting in the work, the second half is your chance to use this time to your advantage. It represents new beginnings and faith in the best possible outcome.

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn on April 1 is the halfway point of the Eclipse Portal, amplifying the themes of reflection and release that Mercury retrograde will bring.

With the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, you may be urged to release previous ideals or plans regarding how you thought life and your relationship would go so that you can embrace the divine synchronicities with greater trust and faith.

Friday, April 5, Venus, the planet of love, will shift into Aries:

Venus in Aries is changing the landscape of your relationship. While Venus may not be particularly comfortable in this fire sign, it does help you become more direct with your intentions, feelings, and desires. However, it can also increase tempers and frustrations. Hence, it's imperative to practice the pause if you’re in a difficult situation so that you avoid saying or doing something that isn’t in alignment with what you really want.

To use Venus in Aries to your advantage, focus on what you want to begin in your love life so that you can more readily follow your heart. You will feel braver, taking chances, speaking your truth, and declaring love or commitment in your relationship.

The energy with Venus in Aries is to recognize that the only way you will have the relationship you’ve always desired is to go out and make it happen.

Saturday, April 6, Venus aligns with Pluto:

Shortly after Venus enters Aries, it aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, creating a profound desire for romantic connection and intensifying your relationship. Pluto is known as the lord of the underworld, which means that it tends to make matters of the heart more urgent and meaningful.

This helps you not only follow your heart but truly explore the intimate depths of connection in your relationship. You may start seeking out the meaning of soulmates or twin flames, as you genuinely believe that you are meant for more or that you and your partner have known one another in previous lifetimes. Relationships that begin around this time or find a deeper level of commitment will have the capacity to change your life.

How the pre-eclipse energy affects each zodiac sign's love horoscope from now to April 8:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your house of truth

Venus enters Aries on Friday, April 5, and you can make great strides in your life this week. Venus is the planet of love, and in Aries, it will not only help you love yourself more but also positively influence your decisions.

With Mercury retrograde in Aries occurring as well, you may be directed to revisit a previous desire or longing of your heart. Still, now, with the energy of the universe behind you, you will be able to make decisions that align with your truth.

In many ways, truth is the highest expression of love—not just within yourself but also with your partner. When you can be honest about who you are and what you want without judging yourself, you can also feel more confident expressing this to your partner. Don’t be surprised if your romantic needs shift, as that is a natural effect of your personal growth and aligning yourself more deeply with your inner truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, April 6, Venus aligns with Pluto in your house of soulmates

Love takes a very intense turn as Venus, the planet of love, aligns with Pluto in your house of soulmates. Venus in Aries will be stirring up intense feelings of desire and a wanting to connect deeply with your partner. In this space, nothing will matter but the love and connection you feel with your partner. Be mindful of making sure that you’re honoring your heart but also still staying true to your inner moral radar, as this energy can often make you do things you normally wouldn’t.

Take a chance and follow your heart with Venus in Aries, but in this case, make sure that whatever the reward is will be worth what may have to be sacrificed. Although Mercury retrograde is never a positive time to begin or end a relationship, if it’s something that has already been brought up or encountered in the past, then it would be better to wrap up any loose ends before following your heart in a new direction.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, April 1, Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your sector of intimacy

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn rose on Monday, April 1, in your sector of intimacy, helping you to release any emotional blocks or fears that have helped you from bonding with your partner in the way that you desire. A Last Quarter Moon activates a week window where you have a chance for revision in your life, ending in a release. Still, in this case, you will also have to ensure that you really have been letting yourself be fully emotionally available with your partner.

During this lunation, spend time honoring how your past romantic relationships have affected the current situation that you’ve found yourself in. While you can validate your need to self-protect or your fears of being hurt again, you also must realize that none of these will help love to grow. The more you can be aware of what has prevented you from connecting with your partner, then the better you can release any blocks so that you can fully embrace your relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, April 1, Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your house of love

This is an exciting time for love that can help you heal more deeply from your past so that you can take advantage of the new opportunities for love that have arrived – or soon will. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your house of love will help you emotionally process all that has occurred. The Moon rules your feelings and inner self. Make sure that you set aside time to go into this part of yourself so you can take full advantage of the release that is possible.

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn will be helping to put some final pieces of the past to closure, especially those that might have arisen close to home with the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra on March 25. Although it may not feel like fun to have to continually go deeper into what you’re trying to put behind you, this does represent a final phase of processing that can have you take advantage of new offers of love. Healing ensures that you don’t punish a new lover for the mistakes of one from the past.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, April 6, Venus aligns with Pluto in your house of romance

Venus in Aries is bringing all sorts of new opportunities of abundance and luck to your romantic life as it aligns with Pluto in Aquarius in your house of relationships. During this time, you will be asked to take a risk when it comes to love. You may be reluctant at first. However, if you give yourself a chance to pause, you will see that this risk will help you build the relationship you have always wanted.

Venus in Aries is incredibly arduous, intensifying desires and helping you to become excited about life and love once again. As it aligns with Pluto, there is a truth about what kind of relationship you really want. As you’re guided to follow it, you will come to see that risk is the only want to manifest your dreams. Think about ways you can shake up your relationship or meet someone new by stepping out of your routine and trying something different. By experiencing more of life together, you can discover a deeper meaning of love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, April 1, Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your house of commitment

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn will occur in your house of commitment, helping to restore peace to an existing relationship and recenter yourself so you are moving toward what you genuinely want to create.

The Moon governs your emotional body, and in its Last Quarter phase, it will help you realize what you need and don’t. This means that you can find a deeper level of forgiveness or any fears involving commitment, which can then serve to help you manifest the love you’ve always wanted.

Don’t be afraid to check in with yourself to see if you’re letting any problems become bigger than the love you and your partner share. While challenges and difficult periods are normal, at a certain point, both people must be willing to forgive and let the pain go to become better for whatever was experienced. The energy of the Last Quarter Moon can also help you honor your dreams for love without letting any fears get in the way of you getting all you’ve ever desired.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your sector of relationships

There is a great deal of planetary energy in Aries, which is the ruler of your relationship sector. With the upcoming Solar Eclipse in Aries occurring on April 8, so prepare for the new beginning that will be arriving. Embrace the review period that Mercury retrograde brings while also honoring the importance of love and connection that Venus in Aries brings. By focusing on what you’ve been through or what choices you’ve made in the past, you will learn more deeply what direction your heart wants to go in.

Venus in Aries will bring a plethora of positive developments to your romantic life, whether it’s new love or the emergence of an ex. While Mercury retrograde may bring past lovers back, remember that sometimes it’s not because you’re meant to be together forever but only because there’s an important lesson they can teach. Yet regardless of whether it’s your forever love or deeper healing, you can choose to take everything you encounter and let it soften your heart so you truly believe you are headed in the right direction.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, April 6, Venus aligns with Pluto in your house of determination

There are new opportunities for love on the horizon, but before you get there, you need to make sure you have the space necessary for the relationship you desire. Venus will be in your house of determination, helping you to focus on what you want and being unapologetic about whatever you must do to achieve it. This will help you have the necessary boundaries to start prioritizing yourself and the relationship you want to attract or continue to invest in.

Venus rules all matters related to love, but in Aries, it will help you learn to love yourself in all the ways you’ve ever desired others to. It will also help you to realize there is no point in sitting around waiting for someone else to change your life when you have the full autonomy to do that for yourself. This energy asks you to step more into your power and to trust that the hard decisions are always those that lead to the most amazing results.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, April 6, Venus aligns with Pluto in your sector of romantic conversations

This weekend, Venus aligns with Pluto, highlighting themes of marriage and important conversations. You will have the opportunity to make a giant stride in achieving the romantic commitment you desire. Whether you are planning on proposing or think your partner is preparing to do so, you may want to spend time preparing for the energy that Venus and Pluto will bring into your life.

Aries energy governs your marriage and commitment sector. Because the North Node is here all year, this area will also be a heavy focus for you—and one that you are more than ready for. As much as you have been thinking this is coming or have already purchased a ring, you may find that you can no longer hold off on doing what you most want.

As Venus and Pluto align, they will merge the energies of intense love, conversations, and marriage, creating a powerful opportunity to take your relationship to a new level and finally feel like you have found your forever person.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your house of family

Venus will shift into Aries on Friday, April 5, helping you to focus more on your home and family. While this is an area of continued growth throughout all of 2024, you can make major strides in healing past heartbreaks and truly feel as if you are doing your best to create the family you have always wanted.

Whether you define family as yourself and your dog, you and your partner, or your children, it’s about what the energy of family represents. Your family should bring a sense of peace and love to your life and give you a feeling of being understood. But with family, what you invest in is also what you will receive, so you may need to focus more energy at home to enjoy all you have truly.

The energy of Aries is calling you to reflect on the changes and new beginnings you want to make with your home and family. As Venus shifts into this fire sign, there will be no shortage of love within your relationship or home, but you also need to make sure you’re prioritizing this part of your life to get the true benefit of this energy. Don’t be afraid to speak up about what you want or take the lead, as your partner may just be waiting for you to make the first move.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Monday, April 1, Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your house of fate

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, your house of fate, has the power to renew your faith in love and help you remember why you have chosen the relationship you have. A Last Quarter Moon serves as a time of reflection and release, while in Capricorn, it may be focused on more realistic or practical matters. Instead of feeling like you need to see proof or evidence of your feelings or how a future may work, let yourself release this ideal and instead consciously choose to believe.

Love often asks you to believe in it, even if you can’t see precisely how all the pieces will come together. While, of course, you need to make sure your connection is healthy and reciprocal, it is okay to let go of the need to plan every moment out, which can often come from fear or scarcity of wondering if you will have enough time together or enough love. Release the idea that you need to make love practical and instead create the space to enjoy its magic simply.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your sector of self-worth

Aries energy rules over your sector of self-worth, which tends to be a crucial part of your romantic journey. You need to know within yourself that you are worthy of a healthy, amazing partner, and because of that, you can create a relationship better than you’ve ever dreamed of.

A connection that speaks to your soul yet comforts you on the darkest of nights. Although you may feel your attention is pulled towards career and financial opportunities, make sure that you’re also creating time to honor your worth in your romantic relationships. Venus in Aries alongside Mercury retrograde may mean that your boundaries and self-worth will be tested. This isn’t a cruel trick from the universe, but your chance to know that you will never go back to who you were.

Don’t be afraid to delay gratification or come across as being colder, as the only people who will ever accuse you of that are those who benefitted from when you overextended yourself. Knowing your worth and sticking to it, regardless of the situation, is ultimately what will lay the foundation for you to have everything you’ve ever dreamed of truly.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.