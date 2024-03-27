How The Moon, Pallas & Vesta Bring Big Changes To 5 Zodiac Signs By March 31

This week's energy is all about finding the sweet spot between moving forward and waiting patiently. Every situation and every relationship will demand a different response.

While five zodiac signs—Leo, Capricorn, Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Taurus—will have the best horoscopes if they lean into this message, there's something here for the rest of the signs, too.

First of all, we began this week with a powerful penumbral Lunar Eclipse on March 25 and will end the week with a Moon in Sagittarius.

Now that the Full Moon in Libra has gone wild. Secrets continue to come to the surface, and masks are torn off. What you do with what you learn depends on your personality and motives. But windows of opportunity don't open twice, so you better act fast.

The next important astrological transit to look forward to this week is Pallas Retrograde on March 29. It will call on us to turn inward and take a closer look at what drives us from within. What is the source of our inner fire? Is it positive, or is there some wound driving it?

The week ends with another transit on March 31, when Vesta enters Cancer. This marks the beginning of a beautiful season of companionship and increased attention towards family and loved ones, no matter who you are and where you live.

Those who align themselves with this transition will reap blessings from both expected and unexpected sources. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best effects this week.

How The Moon, Pallas & Vesta bring big changes to five zodiac signs by March 31:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Seeking advice/self-help

Leo, the first half of this week will be all about new experiences, new friends, and new ways of doing things. Step out of your comfort zone and turn over a new leaf! This also extends to refreshing your wardrobe and changing up your style.

The second half will be a more introspective period for you as you desire to transform like a butterfly. Seek advice from those you respect, whether they are people in your friends' groups and acquaintance circles or people online who give solid advice. If you know you need it, pick up a self-help book!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Capricorn, the first half of this week will be pure magic for you. Your manifestation powers will be at an all-time high. Focus on your wishes, clear your mind, and ask the cosmic forces to bring you what you desire. It's time to live with confidence and strength.

The second half of the week urges you to focus more on your family and loved ones. How you do that is up to you, but the energy is better suited for gatherings, great conversations, and good beer.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Food

Aquarius, the first half of this week may have been more relaxed for you and maybe not very significant. Despite the lunar eclipse setting the tone, you will find everything happening as usual. Let your soul rest and breathe, and don't take on more on your plate just to fill your time.

The second half of the week promises to be absolutely terrific, especially if you have a date planned or are going on a weekend trip with friends or alone. Enjoy the time, and make sure to take lots of pictures!

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Movement

Sagittarius, you will feel refreshed, powerful, and ready to take on the world. Don't be in a hurry, though. Set a comfortable pace and let the pieces fall where they may.

The second half of the week promises to be more magical, especially if you actively use manifestation techniques to bring your desires to life. Working with amethyst, aquamarine, and obsidian is indicated for you too.

5. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Aries

Best area to focus on: Whimsy

Taurus, the energy in the first half of this week was truly potent for you, mainly because of the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra. Be your true self, and don't let peer pressure smush you into something you are not. The cosmic forces have got your back and will help you sidestep everything weird and unnecessary.

The second half of the week may find you restless and desiring change. Sit still when that happens, and allow your soul to tell you exactly what you desire. Then, make a checklist of what you need to do next. It will all come together soon enough.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.