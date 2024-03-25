March 26, 2024 Love Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs

The Moon in Libra will be opposite of Mercury in Aries. This may play out in a type of tug-o-war between what we feel and what we think or say. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology on Tuesday, March 26. 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 26, 2024:

Aries

You like to handle problems as soon as they arise, but for the next few days, choose to be patient. Don't assume. Things may not be as they seem, so it is best to wait before jumping to conclusions or confronting a person or problem about something you think was intended. Instead, choose to foster harmony in your relationships.

Taurus

Life can get in the way of love. Today can be a busy day with little time to connect with your partner one-on-one. You may need to keep expectations lower about what can be done and when. Focus on the quality of your engagements instead of quantity.

Gemini

You enjoy a bit of change, and today may allow you to demonstrate your dynamic personality. Friendships are more important than romantic love. Find pleasure and personal satisfaction in your platonic relationships.

Create memories and build closeness over simple pleasures, such as a phone call or a coffee chat during a lunch break or after work.

Cancer

You enjoy helping others, but there's also a beautiful thing that happens when you can collaborate and observe people doing what they love. Today, resist being in control of things that you can delegate. When you practice the art of love, the journey matters. Helping others can include being hands-off and letting them serve you.

Leo

Find the middle ground. Today, an important conversation may come up, and it could even challenge how you feel about a person or your relationship. Be open-minded, Leo. Try not to take anything personally. As Steven Covey said, "Seek first to understand, then be understood."

Virgo

Love is a dance of give and take, but there are days when one person is the giver, and the other does not return anything but a thank you. That can be hard for you to do, Virgo.

You may equate not giving back something in return as poor manners. For today, it's OK to let others be nice to you just because. Thank you can be the only gift that's needed.

Libra

It's amazing how far you've come, and your relationships will reflect your growth. You may see or hear something going on in another person's life—a divorce, a breakup, or rebuilding their life after a tough time—and see your own overcoming story. This day can bring up some tough emotions, but it can also show you how much you've healed and grown.

Scorpio

Distancing yourself from someone who is in active addiction or engaged in self-destructive thinking can be a true act of love. Today, set clear boundaries in your relationships, especially when you feel you must compromise yourself. While it may be hard to do because you care deeply about them, it's important to also care for you.

Sagittarius

Today's a day when the memory of an ex could come up and cause you to wonder, 'What if?' Even if you have moved on, old love can still hurt. So, if you find yourself still pining about an ex, a good friend can remind you why the ending of the relationship was good for you and help you see things in a new light. Rather than keeping your sorrows to yourself, call up your bestie.

Capricorn

Be yourself, Capricorn, even when you hope to show your partner how much you love them. Today can be one of those days where people-pleasing is easy to fall into, but resist. It may feel like you're holding back showing someone how dear they are to you, but there are many other ways to do it with authenticity.

Aquarius

It's time to travel with someone special and make memories. The Moon in Libra opposite Chiron is the perfect time to put any negative memories in the past and start creating better ones. It's also the perfect day to look into an international cruise or plan a cross-country road trip.

Pisces

Secrets are intimate moments that build your relationship up, but sometimes, you meet a person who uses them to tear another down. Today, you may be told something that seems off-character about a good friend. Rather than repeat what's said, take the information in confidence and judge yourself based on facts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.