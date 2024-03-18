Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 19, 2024

It's the first day of spring. The Sun will leave Pisces to enter Aries, and the Moon is in Cancer. We could use some insight into what this all means, and a one-card tarot reading on March 19 can help. Here's one for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Are you bored lately? The dullness of winter can really get to you, but with Springtime just around the corner, it's time to try new things. Boredom can be wonderful. It helps you think and desire change. It can stimulate your creative juices and get your imagination flowing. Journal ideas. Clean your space. Read and create a mental space for fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love can feel like a roller coaster ride. One moment you feel like you're high on a cloud and then the next you're struggling to see what's good in your partner. This tarot card encourages you to compile a list of your relationship's strengths. Take inventory of what you love and where there's potential. Focusing on the good can help bring things back into a positive focus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You can't control other people, but you can decide what you will do on your own. What should you do if you've been given many empty promises? Reclaim your power, Gemini. You can stop waiting for someone else to do what they say and begin to work on your dreams. You can do what you need to do for yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Everyone needs love, including you. Resentment can kick in when you do too much without resting. You may give so much of yourself to the people in your life that it's time to refuel and tend to your needs. Try not to feel guilty or brush off your tiredness as if it doesn't matter. It does. You will be much more loving, kind and giving when you take a mini break.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

So many things are going on right now that it can be hard to see an end in sight. You can get depressed imaging that a hardship will last for longer than you had initially thought it would. But this tarot card indicates that the end of the road is coming. You'll soon be on the other side of this giant mountain — stronger than ever before.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Saying no is hard to do. At first, you may dread the confrontation of setting an important boundary. The fact that you find doing what's best for yourself indicates that it's precisely what you need to do. You'll feel better afterward, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It's always darkest before the dawn, and right now, you may worry that life's challenges will persist. Expenses and life's busyness can strain multiple areas of your life. This is just a phase, and soon it will pass. You'll even forget these negative emotions and replace them with positive ones.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Be kind to yourself, Scorpio. Treat yourself to some self-care. Take a bubble bath. Plan a fun adventure that takes your mind off of the work you have to do. Find positive distractions that foster feel-good emotions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Overwhelm happens to us all, and when you feel a strong sense of anxiety kick in, do something that brings you back to your center of gravity. Walk barefoot in the grass. Practice breathing meditation. Write, draw or do something healthy that helps you escape the day's pressures.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups.

Learn from your mistakes. The past can be so many things that help you become a better person. You can walk down memory lane and realize how far you've come. When you reflect on how much time has passed and how you've grown, it can motivate you to do more things to level up and improve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Balance is so important, Aquarius, but there are times when you have to do one thing more than all the others. Should you emphasize one single area of your life? It may be important to do so right now so that you can grow your career, finish college or stop a bad habit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You can control your finances, even if things are spiraling out of control right now. Take inventory of what you have and how you can avoid any risks. Try to save money when possible. Consider learning how to implement the 50 30 20 rule.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.