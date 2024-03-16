Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 17, 2024

We have a lot to unpack on March 17, and part of what we discover from the tarot is it's rooted in emotional energy. Perhaps the Quarter Moon in Gemini feels overwhelming this Sunday. Or maybe we are sensing the end of the astrological year. Whatever the cause, each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for Sunday reveals emotions are a hot spot. Find out what your prediction is by looking up your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Are you ready for real love, Aries? This tarot card is promising in the realm of relationships, especially when it comes to long-lasting romance.

You may meet a new person whose chemistry is off the charts, and suddenly, the potential for much more appears.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You are quite a lover, Taurus, who tends to wear his heart on his sleeve. Slow and steady wins the race, doesn't it?

If you want to build a valuable partnership, why rush into things? Allow yourself time to get to know one another. See where things lead organically.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Do you need time to think about what you want in a relationship? Taking time for yourself to mull over your thoughts is a wise choice to make. Go for a drive or take a long stroll to clear your mind.

When you empty your mind, suddenly, your heart can speak loud and clear. You'll know what you desire without a doubt!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You're reserved, and you prefer to keep to yourself. So, when you can retreat into your shell, you do so.

You don't want to spend energy on things that drain you now. This day was meant for relaxation and plenty of rest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Love is such a wonderful journey that takes you to places you've never been down before.

This tarot card encourages you to avoid controlling the experience. Instead, go with the flow and see where the path leads you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You've made a promise to yourself to change your life — one decision at a time.

Feeling overwhelmed as you work through each old habit you must break is expected. It takes time to transition away from the lifestyle you lead now to what you desire. Be patient with yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Are your guards up? You may feel as though you have to self-protect, and part of the wall you build keeps you from being reached as much as it stops others from reaching you.

Are you sure this is what you want? Perhaps taking the risk of getting hurt seems unbearable, but playing it safe may not be what you desire either. Think about it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Wowee. Someone is feeling so fortunate to know you. You may have met each other by accident or coincidence crossed your paths.

There's a reason you're in one another's lives, and all the stars point to the fact that fate and destiny conspired to make this relationship the best it can be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Are they hurt? A friend may have pulled away from you recently, and you wonder if they are busy living life as you are doing the same.

However, if this person keeps coming to mind, call or reach out. It could be that they are sad and could use a friend's encouragement.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You're about to break through the glass ceiling in your career. You have worked super hard to show people you are serious about getting a job done. You have an amazing work ethic, and that's what sets you apart from others. Keep going. Results are coming your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

The sadness is almost over. The hurt you felt in your heart is great, but a miracle happens just as you feel like you can't take anymore. Suddenly, you can handle what you've experienced. Then, day after day, you realize just how resilient and awesome you are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

It's lovely to have good friends. You need people around you who support you and care about your accomplishments. They are the easiest individuals to talk to when you succeed or have doubts. Three cheers for good friends!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.